If you’re considering a move to the Dayton metro area, you’ve probably asked the question: is Centerville, Ohio safe? With its charming suburban feel, reputable schools, and vibrant community spirit, Centerville is often considered one of the best places to live in Ohio.

But safety is a top priority for any homeowner or renter, and this guide explores the ins and outs of crime rates, community resources, and quality of life in Centerville.

Whether you’re a young professional, a family, or a retiree, read on to get a clear understanding of the safety and lifestyle this southwestern Ohio city offers.

Overview of Centerville, Ohio

Centerville is a suburban city located about 15 minutes south of Dayton, straddling Montgomery and Greene counties. As of the latest census, the population is just over 24,000 residents. Known for its excellent public schools, family-friendly amenities, and historic downtown district, Centerville attracts people who are looking for a balanced mix of suburban peace and urban convenience.

The city also boasts over 30 parks and miles of walking trails, making it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. But beyond recreation and lifestyle, many potential residents are asking: is Centerville, Ohio safe?

Centerville Crime Rates: How Does It Compare?

When measuring safety, crime statistics provide the most objective perspective. According to data compiled by NeighborhoodScout, Centerville has a crime rate significantly lower than both the Ohio state average and the national average.

The overall crime rate in Centerville is 13 crimes per 1,000 residents, which makes it safer than 62% of cities in the United States. Property crimes like burglary and theft make up the majority of reported incidents, while violent crime is rare in the area.

To compare:

Centerville violent crime rate: 1.3 per 1,000 residents

Ohio violent crime average: 2.9 per 1,000 residents

U.S. national average: 4.0 per 1,000 residents



These statistics clearly help answer the question: Is Centerville, Ohio safe? Statistically speaking, yes—Centerville is one of the safer places to live in the region.

Neighborhood Safety: Best Areas to Live In

Not all neighborhoods are created equal when it comes to safety. Fortunately, most areas in Centerville score well on safety indicators, but a few stand out.

Uptown Centerville

Also known as the historic district, Uptown Centerville is not only rich in charm but also one of the safest and most walkable parts of the city. With local shops, cafés, and access to community events, this neighborhood is ideal for families and retirees.

Yankee Trace

Home to one of the city’s best golf courses and luxury real estate, Yankee Trace has some of the lowest crime rates in Centerville. It’s a great option for anyone seeking a quiet, upscale environment.

Washington Township

While not technically within city limits, Washington Township surrounds Centerville and offers similar low-crime statistics, particularly in newer developments. Whether you’re buying or renting, these neighborhoods offer peace of mind and are well worth exploring with the help of local movers in Centerville, OH for a smooth transition.

Community Policing and Public Safety

Centerville’s commitment to public safety goes beyond numbers. The Centerville Police Department is highly involved in community outreach and maintains a strong presence throughout the city. Officers regularly participate in school safety programs, neighborhood watch events, and public forums.

Additionally, Centerville employs Smart911 technology, allowing residents to voluntarily provide critical medical and household information to emergency responders. This tech-first approach improves response times and outcomes in case of emergencies.

For non-emergency safety services, the city offers:

Neighborhood watch coordination

Traffic enforcement for residential zones

School Resource Officers (SROs) in public schools

These efforts significantly contribute to the answer to is Centerville Ohio safe, because it’s not just about crime stats, but also how proactively the city works to prevent crime.

School Safety and Youth Programs

Safety isn’t just about what happens on the streets—it’s also about how kids are protected and supported in their schools. Centerville City Schools consistently rank among the top districts in Ohio, and one reason is their focus on security and student well-being.

All campuses are equipped with security cameras, secure entry systems, and trained school resource officers. Mental health counselors are also available, and the district works closely with parents to promote digital safety and bullying prevention.

Beyond academics, the city provides ample after-school and youth programs through organizations like the Centerville-Washington Park District and RecPlex, which help keep kids engaged and safe outside of school hours.

If you’re relocating with children, this level of care should reassure you when asking, is Centerville, Ohio safe for families?

Traffic and Pedestrian Safety

Another important aspect of safety is traffic and pedestrian conditions. Centerville’s city planners have made it a priority to maintain well-lit roads, clear signage, and pedestrian-friendly crosswalks. School zones are heavily monitored with speed cameras and crossing guards to keep children safe.

The city also hosts seasonal events that promote safe driving and pedestrian awareness, such as “Bike to Work Day” and child car seat safety checks through local fire departments.

If you’re thinking about commuting to Dayton or nearby cities, Centerville’s low accident rate and well-maintained roads make it a safe choice for drivers too.

Emergency Services and Healthcare Access

Living in a place where emergency services are efficient and responsive is critical for safety. Centerville is served by the Washington Township Fire Department, which provides both fire and EMS services. Their average emergency response time is under 5 minutes, well below the national average.

In addition to local EMS, residents have access to high-quality medical care through nearby hospitals such as Miami Valley South Hospital, located just minutes from most Centerville neighborhoods.

In medical emergencies, having quick access to care can make a life-saving difference. So if you’re still asking is Centerville, Ohio safe in case of emergencies, the infrastructure definitely supports a “yes.”

What Residents Are Saying

Statistics and reports are one thing, but how do locals feel? Resident reviews on platforms like Niche.com and Reddit paint a consistent picture of satisfaction when it comes to safety.

Common sentiments include:

“I feel safe walking my dog at night.”

“Police are visible, but not overbearing.”

“Great place to raise a family.”



These anecdotal insights reinforce that Centerville is perceived as safe, not just on paper, but in everyday experience.

Pros and Cons of Living in Centerville

While Centerville shines in many areas, it’s always smart to consider both the ups and downs of any location.

Pros:

Low crime rates

High-quality schools and healthcare

Community-focused policing

Safe pedestrian zones and parks



Cons:

Higher cost of living than some nearby Dayton suburbs

Limited nightlife (which may actually appeal to safety-conscious residents)

Winters can be icy, though well-managed by city services

For many, the pros heavily outweigh the cons, especially when looking through the lens of is Centerville Ohio, is safe.

Final Thoughts: Is Centerville, Ohio Safe?

To summarize, the answer to is Centerville, Ohio safe is a confident yes. From low crime rates and excellent community policing to school safety and quality emergency services, Centerville offers a secure and supportive environment for residents of all ages.

If you’re planning a move, you’ll find it’s not only safe but also incredibly livable. Whether you’re relocating for work, retirement, or a better place to raise a family, Centerville provides the peace of mind you’re looking for.