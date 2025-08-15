The beauty and wellness industry has gone digital, so salon booking software is a must have for every salon, spa or independent stylist in 2025. With clients expecting smooth online experiences and business owners looking to automate, the best salon booking software combines scheduling, payments, marketing and client management in one place. From feature rich suites for multi location salons to lightweight, affordable options for freelancers, the right system helps streamline daily operations, reduce no shows, build loyalty and grow. We evaluated each platform based on features, ease of use, scalability, pricing value, user feedback, support and security to find the top salon booking software for 2025.

2025 Salon Booking Software: Pricing, Key Features & Ratings

Agency Name Pricing Key Features Rating Booksy Biz $29.99/month plus $20 for each additional user 24/7 online booking, POS, staff management, mobile app, reviews, marketing tools, payments, barber shop software 4.9/5 GlossGenius Standard $24/month, Premium $48/month Modern UI, payments, email/SMS marketing, website builder, Google integration 4.8/5 Mindbody From $139 to $549/month Multi-location support, analytics, marketing, loyalty programs, wellness integrations 4.7/5 Zenoti Custom pricing, typically from $70+/month HIPAA compliance, reporting, CRM, memberships, multi-location, spa-specific features 4.6/5 Goldie Free, Pro $19.99/month, Team $39.99/month Simple booking, calendar sync, personal site, no-show protection, payments 4.5/5

1. Booksy Biz

Company Size: 700+ employees

Location: Chicago, IL, USA (HQ, global presence)

Year Founded: 2014

Pricing: From $29.99/month plus $20 for each additional user

Rating: 4.9/5

CEO/Founders: Stefan Batory (Co-founder, CEO), Konrad Howard (Co-founder)

Booksy Biz serves 125,000+ businesses and 30 M clients worldwide. It offers appointment scheduling, reminders, POS, staff and shift management, payments, inventory, website, mobile apps (iOS, Android, Windows), team calendars, customizable reminders, reviews, marketing tools, product sales and reporting. A free 14-day trial is available. The platform won Forbes Cloud 100 and American Salon’s Editors’ Pick. Thousands of independent beauty pros and multi-location US salons use it. Markets include salons, barbershops, spas, estheticians, wellness and beauty pros. Features include 24/7 booking, client profiles, automated SMS and email, tap-to-pay, mobile management, no-show reduction, POS and reputation management. Booksy Biz ranks among the best salon booking software with flexible, intuitive tools, US-based support and constant updates.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/booksy/posts/?feedView=all

2. GlossGenius

Company Size: 200+ employees

Location: New York, NY, USA

Year Founded: 2016

Pricing: $24/month (Standard), $48/month (Premium)

Rating: 4.8/5

CEO/Founder: Danielle Cohen-Shohet

GlossGenius offers flat-fee payment processing, online booking, team management, email/SMS marketing, a professional site builder, inventory, POS hardware and Google Reviews integration. It won Beauty Launchpad Readers’ Choice. Its clients include independent stylists, salon teams and industry influencers. The platform targets salons, spas and beauty entrepreneurs. Key features are a modern app interface, easy onboarding, no client login requirement and team insights. GlossGenius suits stylists and teams seeking pro tools with low overhead and a sleek app.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glossgenius/

3. Mindbody

Company Size: 2,000+ employees

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA, USA

Year Founded: 2001

Pricing: From $139 to $549/month

Rating: 4.7/5

CEO/Founder: Josh McCarter (CEO), Rick Stollmeyer (Founder)

Mindbody supports multi-location scheduling, member management, wellness integrations, marketing, POS and advanced analytics. It won Fast Company’s Most Innovative. Clients include spas, wellness franchises and fitness chains. Markets covered are beauty, wellness and fitness. Features include advanced reporting, marketing automation, loyalty programs and mass campaigns. Mindbody suits salons needing detailed reporting and tools that sync with wellness and fitness platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mindbody/

4. Zenoti

Company Size: 1,600+ employees

Location: Bellevue, WA, USA

Year Founded: 2010

Pricing: Custom pricing, typically from $70+/month

Rating: 4.6/5

CEO/Founder: Sudheer Koneru

Zenoti offers all-in-one spa and salon software with HIPAA compliance, analytics, memberships and CRM. It won SaaS1000 and North American Spa Awards. Clients include multi-location salons and luxury spas. Markets include salons, spas and med spas. Features cover multi-location management, advanced reporting, online marketing and POS. Zenoti fits expanding enterprises and med spas needing scalable solutions.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zenoti/

5. Goldie

Company Size: 30+ employees

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Year Founded: 2015

Pricing: Free, Pro $19.99/month, Team $39.99/month

Rating: 4.5/5

CEO/Founder: Viviane Nguyen, Samantha Wong, Stephanie Zhou

Goldie offers booking, client calendar sync, payment processing, personal booking sites, deposits and no-show protection plus basic income reporting. It won Product Hunt #1. Clients are solo stylists and part-timers. Markets include beauty freelancers and individual stylists. Key features include simple UI, social integrations and essential marketing tools. Goldie suits stylists starting out or working part-time, with free and scalable paid plans.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/heygoldie/

Overall Summary

In 2025 the best salon booking software gives beauty and wellness professionals everything they need to run better. It simplifies appointment scheduling, automates marketing, handles payments and reduces no-shows. We looked at each platform for features, ease of use, scalability, price, user feedback, support and security. Booksy Biz came out on top for all in one scalability and robust tools. Other top platforms offer options for different business sizes and needs, from simple and slick to enterprise grade and affordable for independents. Choosing the right platform for your size, growth stage and services means you can deliver a better client experience, run more efficiently and stay competitive in a digital world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a free online booking system for salons in 2025?

Yes. Some platforms offer free plans with basic booking features that suit solo stylists or those just starting out. Others provide free trials or entry-level options with limited features so businesses can test the software before committing.

Which salon booking software is best for solo professionals?

Booksy Biz stands out for solo stylists and small teams thanks to its powerful all-in-one tools, scalability and user-friendly design. It provides affordable and streamlined solutions ideal for new or part-time professionals.

What features are must-haves when choosing salon booking software?

Modern systems should include:

24/7 online booking

Integrated payment processing (POS)

Client management and automated reminders

Staff and shift scheduling

Mobile app access

Reporting, analytics and marketing tools

Inventory management

The best solutions are cloud-based and support multi-location businesses.

How do salon owners reduce no-shows using these platforms?

Top salon software uses automated SMS and email reminders, requires deposits on bookings and offers no-show protection features like securely storing credit card details to reduce missed appointments and protect revenue.

Can I migrate my client data from my old system?

Most reputable salon software provides onboarding help, including importing client lists, appointment history and staff details from previous providers.