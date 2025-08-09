9 Best Liquidation Companies in The USA (Trusted)

Resellers source their products using multiple methods: closeouts, wholesale and liquidation, to name a few. Mixing your inventory sources is one of the smartest business decisions you can make once you go from side hustle to part-time and full-time operations.

Liquidation pallets offer sellers:

Higher profit margins

Lower costs

If you source your boxes from reputable companies, you’ll have reliable stock with low risks of items being damaged or unsellable. We’ll list 9 of the best sites to secure liquidation inventory that you can turn around and resell online, at bin stores, or even flea markets.

9 Best Liquidation Companies

Flipping inventory for profits relies on choosing a strong supplier who is reliable and takes quality assurance seriously. We’ve weeded through dozens of resellers to find the best of the best, which includes:

UpLiquidation is everywhere this year, with extensive promotions across social media. You’ll find plenty of resellers unboxing these pallets and mystery boxes on: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Whatnot, and more.

You can purchase entire truckloads, pallets or a simple mystery box to fit the needs of any size reseller. Boxes come from some of the largest retailers in the country: Amazon, JCPenney, Target and many others.

New inventory comes in weekly, and since you’re cutting out the middleman, prices are low and profit margins are high.

Apparel, electronics, general merchandise and home goods are the most popular pallet options from UpLiquidation. One of the main reasons Up is on the list is that they curate all pallets and perform stringent quality assurance checks to remove unsellable items from pallets.

You never know what fun flips will be on your next pallet.

2. Direct Liquidation

Direct Liquidation recently updated their site with new tracking visualization, easier offer options and shipping protection. Your pallets may have items that are:

Customer returns

Overstock

End-of-life products

Buyers can buy or offer (like a bid) items, and when multiple pallets are in stock, you can purchase them all with a single click. Manifests are available with a 15% inaccuracy maximum and conditions listed upfront. Pallets often say “untested,” so no one is checking the stock to verify if it can be sold or not.

This Liquidation company does have interesting pallet options, such as one filled with LED and LCD televisions and another with bar refrigerators and water coolers.

You’ll also find parts sales, which allow you to sell parts to small businesses in your area or even use them on service calls.

3. B-Stock

B Stock works with sellers, so most of their sales are through an auction-style bidding process. Buyers will find single and multiple pallet options as well as truckloads with 26 pallets available. Major retailers sell on the marketplace, including: Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Electrolux, Home Depot, Target, and Samsung.

Data richness is one reason resellers trust B Stock because they tell you MSRP, how much you’re paying per unit, item conditions, location, inventory type and provide full manifests on many listings.

You can find good deals on B-Stock if you don’t mind bidding. But be warned that many listings are for 16-30+ pallets and can easily reach over $100,000 in bids.

4. Liquidation Palace

Liquidation Palace offers boxes from Amazon, Target, Walmart and even DeWalt if you have a consumer base who needs tools. You can buy mystery boxes, pallets and truckloads with good diversity.

You’ll find pallets available that include:

Perfume and makeup

Televisions and laptops

Smartphones

But one of the downfalls is that many boxes have sparse information on what’s inside of them or the product condition. We have seen more recent listings with improved data, so this may be changing.

Shipping within the continental United States is free.

5. Orotex Liquidation

Orotex offers liquidation surplus from major US department stores, such as Amazon, Macy’s, Costco, Target and other big-name brands. You’ll find that listings include:

Pictures

Quantity per pallet

Condition

Descriptions

For example, a men’s dress shirt pallet is for sale with 650 items from brands like Calvin Klein that still have their tags on them.

6. GRP Liquidations

GRP Liquidations has mystery boxes, pallets and even truckloads for sale. Their pallet selection is limited, but it will appeal to most resellers.

It includes:

Tool pallets with DeWalt and Milwaukee

Amazon pallets

Target general merchandise pallets

The biggest complaint with this seller is that they don’t provide enough information about their offerings. Most listings don’t include any info on how many items are in the shipment or their condition.

Along with buy-now options, GRP Liquidations also has auctions. Most of their inventory is mystery boxes.

7. QuickLotz

QuickLotz sells boxes from specific retailers, including: Target, Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Lowe’s. They also offer pallets of apparel and shoes from different brands. With each listing, you’ll find detailed information about:

Item condition

Number of items in the box

Brands included

Whether or not the shipment is manifested

Cost per item

One great thing about their Target electronics pallets is that every item is tested to make sure that they power on. Most orders ship within 7 business days, but you can also arrange your own shipping/pickup if you prefer.

8. Liquidation

Liquidation.com offers liquidated merchandise at auction in a variety of categories, including: Appliances, Electronics, Computers, Clothing and accessories, General merchandise, Furniture, Housewares, Home improvement, Health and beauty, Tools, and Jewelry.

To bid on lots, you’ll need to create an account. Accounts are free, but they will need to verify your information before they approve you and allow you to start bidding.

Shipping is relatively quick, but it can take up to 12 business days to receive your items. You can arrange your own shipping if you want. Listings provide a wealth of information about the shipment, including:

Item count

Condition of the items

Where the seller is located

Unfortunately, they don’t list the estimated retail value of the shipment, but you can easily do the research yourself to calculate your potential profit.

Liquidation.com has been in business for many years, and they are a popular choice for more established resellers.

9. Discount Wholesalers Inc

At Discount Wholesalers, Inc., you can purchase liquidated merchandise by the pallet or truckload.

They offer a variety of different products, including: Cosmetics, Food, Health and beauty, Household, Seasonal items and General merchandise.

At the time of writing this, most of their pallet inventory is closeout CVS cosmetics, but they also have a nice selection of seasonal items from CVS. Many of these lots have thousands of items.

Each listing includes important details about the pallet, including:

How many items are inside

The approximate retail value

Item condition

Most listings also have videos of the exact contents of the pallet, which helps you make an informed decision. You don’t need a license to purchase from Discount Wholesalers, and most orders are shipping out in just 48 hours.

Do I Need a Warehouse When Ordering Liquidation Pallets?

No, not necessarily. Pallets have more items than mystery boxes, but you don’t necessarily need a warehouse to store your inventory. A garage, a basement or just an extra bedroom in your home should more than suffice to store your merchandise.

Can I Return Items from Liquidation Pallets?

Not typically. Liquidated merchandise is normally sold as-is. Some sellers will offer a 30-day return policy, but this is rare.

Liquidation, by nature, is a little risky. Remember that these are items retailers are trying to offload, either to make room for new inventory or to find new homes for customer returns. Often, the items are in new or like-new condition, but you may receive some defective merchandise. Those few items are just a small price to pay for the high profit margins you’ll see from the high-quality merchandise in your shipment.

Are All Liquidators Direct Sellers or Do They Use a Third-Party Supplier?

Some liquidators use third-party suppliers, but many, like UpLiquidation, are direct sellers. Direct sellers cut out the middleman and partner directly with retailers to offer liquidation stock at the lowest prices.

Where Should I Try Reselling My Liquidation Stock?

The great thing about liquidation stock is that you can resell it virtually anywhere. Online marketplaces like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are popular choices for resellers. But you can also sell your inventory on your own e-commerce store, TikTok Live, Whatnot, Mercari, Poshmark and other online marketplaces.

Many resellers also sell their stock offline at flea markets, bin stores and discount shops.

Experiment with different platforms to see which ones work best for your audience.