7 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Instant)

Want to grow your TikTok overnight? Buying followers is the fastest and most effective way to do that. But you can’t just buy from any growth service you find online.

You need to make sure that you choose a reputable and reliable seller that will actually deliver your followers.

Not sure where to start? I’ve got you covered. I’m sharing the top 7 sites to buy TikTok followers fast, along with pricing, package options, delivery quality and more.

Top 7 Sites to Buy Real TikTok Followers

Viralyft is a leader in the social media growth space. They’ve been around for well over a decade, and they have a reputation for delivering some of the best real followers around.

Viralyft offers:

Real followers – no bots or fake accounts

Active followers with rich post histories on their premium tier

Round-the-clock support

Non-drop guarantee

Overdelivery with every order

They make it easy to invest in real growth that will stick around. And their prices are impressive.

High quality followers start at $6.99 for 250. You can buy up to 10,000 followers for $149.99

Premium quality followers start at $9.99 for 250. You can buy up to 5,000 followers for $124.99

Checkout is fast and delivery is virtually instant. But if you prefer a more gradual approach, you can reach out to their support team to request gradual delivery.

I’ve always had positive experiences with Viralyft, and they really do overdeliver with every order. There’s a money-back guarantee and a refill guarantee in place to protect your purchase. Viralyft also offers the option to buy targeted TikTok followers from the UK, Australia, and more

2. GetViral

Fast delivery. Affordable prices. These are just two of the many things you’ll love about GetViral. What first attracted me to their service was their low prices. But I also loved that they didn’t have a dozen or more packages to choose from, which can make the buying process confusing sometimes.

With GetViral, you have different options for buying TikTok followers and that’s it:

250 for $6.99

500 for $10.99

1,000 for $19.99

2,500 for $44.99

5,000 for $79.99

That makes life so much simpler, right?

Delivery isn’t exactly instant. Orders start within 8 hours, although mine typically start rolling in just a few minutes after ordering. If you’re buying a lot of followers, it may take the full 8 hours, but that’s a good thing because it will look more natural.

For those times when you have a question or if you have a concern about your order, GetViral’s support team is always available to help. I’ve only reached out a few times, but each time, I received a response in just a few minutes. Overall, GetViral has a very positive reputation, and they’re a great option for beginners who are just getting started with these types of services.

3. SocialPackages

SocialPackages is a popular service provider and one that many people in my circle use regularly. Their prices are very affordable, and their service is reliable.

250 followers for just $6.50

500 followers for just $10.50

1,000 followers for just $19.50

2,500 followers for just $44.50

5,000 followers will cost you $79.50

Delivery is super fast – just 1-2 days. Followers come from worldwide, and you also get a refill guarantee. One of the biggest perks of choosing this provider is that they make the entire order process easy and quick. In just a few steps, you’ll be ready to start receiving your new followers.

4. SocialWick

Are you on a super tight budget? SocialWick may be a good fit for you. You can grab TikTok followers for as little as $0.12 for 10. If you have a bigger budget, you can buy 10,000 for just over $120 or up to 1 million followers for about $12,000 (wow!).

What I like about SocialWick is that you can order the amount of followers you need. You’re not stuck with a package that’s too high or low for your goals. If you want to buy 2,546 followers, you can do so. But here’s what I don’t like: their deliveries aren’t always reliable. I’ve had issues with getting their team to complete my order. In the end, I got all of my followers, but it wasn’t without a fight.

Still, you can’t ignore SocialWick’s low prices or the fact that they’ve been around for years. I just recommend starting with a small number of followers to see how things go for you before you spend a lot of money here.

5. SuperViral

SuperViral delivers real and active TikTok followers instantly. They’ve been around since 2012, so they’re one of the pioneers of social media growth services. Along with fast delivery, they also have great prices. Here’s a peek at some of their packages:

50 followers for $1.39

1,000 followers for $15

5,000 followers for $50

10,000 followers for $85

For less than $100, you can buy a decent following on TikTok and elevate yourself to influencer status. And keep in mind that all of these followers are real. I’ve ordered followers several times and every profile I check looks legitimate.

The only minor complaint I have is that their support team can be slow to respond. Sometimes, they can take days or even a week to get back to you, so I would take their 24/7 support claims with a grain of salt. As for their support channels, you can reach someone via email or phone, but I confess that I’ve never tried calling.

6. SocialPlug

SocialPlug has just 8 TikTok follower packages to choose from:

Prices start at $2.95 for 100 followers

You can buy up to 20,000 followers for $95

For 1,000 followers, the price is just $12.50

There’s something for every creator, whether you have a big or small budget. My followers were delivered fast, but I did have to reach out to support to get them to finish delivering my last 200 followers. Luckily, they were happy to help, but it did take over 24 hours for them to respond.

7. Buzzoid

Buzzoid makes it quick and easy to buy active TikTok followers. They have just one tier to choose from and under a dozen packages, so it’s easy to find an option that will work for you.

Prices start at $4.99 for 100 followers

You can buy up to 10,000 followers for $99.99

For 1,000 followers, you’ll pay just $26.99

These are all authentic followers, so their prices are more than reasonable. Order processing starts within 60 seconds, but deliveries usually take a day or two. Whenever I order larger packages, it takes the full two days.

While I’ve never contacted support myself, I have heard that they are responsive. They claim to be available 24/7, but I can’t verify whether this is true. Overall, I’ve found Buzzoid to be a reliable option if you want to buy just a few followers for your TikTok.

These are my top picks for the best sites to buy TikTok followers. If you’ve hit a brick wall with growing your account, give their services a try to see if they meet your standards and help you achieve your goals.

Do TikTok followers even matter?

Yes, they help you get seen. When you have more followers, TikTok sees your content as more valuable and is more likely to show it to others. It gives your videos that early boost they need to reach the For You Page and pick up speed.

Followers also build trust. If people see others already following you, they’re more likely to do the same—it’s that social proof effect. And if you’re a creator, brand, or business, that trust can turn into real opportunities: partnerships, sales, or viral reach.

Does buying TikTok followers help impact engagement?

Having more followers on TikTok can definitely boost your chances of reaching a wider audience. While a big follower count doesn’t automatically guarantee more likes, comments, or shares, it does increase your potential for engagement.

People are also more likely to interact with your content when they see that others are already following you—it adds a layer of credibility. In short, more followers can open more doors, but real engagement still comes down to the content you create.

How many followers should I really buy on TikTok?

How many TikTok followers you decide to buy really comes down to your goals and what you’re comfortable spending. There’s no one “perfect” number—whether it’s a few hundred or a few thousand, any boost can help give your account some initial traction.

If your account is brand new, it’s usually a good idea to start small. That way, your growth looks more natural and is more likely to attract real people.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will buying TikTok followers get my account banned?

Not likely, if you’re smart about it. As long as you go with a trusted provider that delivers real followers (not bots) and offers a refill guarantee, your account stays safe. Just avoid shady, spammy services that raise red flags.

Is it better to buy TikTok followers first?

Yes, it can be a smart move, especially if you’re just starting out. Buying followers first helps build trust and makes your profile look active and credible. For best results, pair it with likes, views, or comments so your growth looks natural and balanced.

How do I know if a site is reputable?

Start by checking if they offer a refund or refill guarantee, that’s a good sign they stand by their service. Read real customer reviews, and look at how long they’ve been around, Check the age of the domain. A reliable site usually has a history of happy users and clear policies.

What if my followers drop after buying?

Don’t worry, if you choose a reliable provider, they usually offer a refill guarantee. That means if some followers drop off, you can reach out to support and they’ll replace them. Just be sure to check their drop policy before you buy.

Do they offer targeted followers by region or niche?

Most sites send global followers, but some offer limited targeting. Viralyft offers custom targeting if you ask. QQTube lists sellers by region like the USA, UK, or India. SocialFansGeek supports niche and gender-based options.

Can I buy followers for a business or brand account?

Yes, definitely. It’s actually a smart move for local businesses or new brands looking to build credibility fast. A solid follower count can make your profile look more trustworthy to potential customers.