Top 5 Hardware Development Companies in Poland: 2025 Ranking

In 2025, Poland has established itself as a major hub for hardware engineering, supported by its strong technical talent, cost-effective solutions, and strategic location. As industries adopt IoT, embedded systems, and advanced electronics, Poland plays a key role in delivering cutting-edge hardware development. The sector’s growth reflects the country’s expanding reputation for innovation and engineering quality.

This guide presents the top 5 hardware development companies in Poland for 2025. You’ll find an in-depth look at each firm’s services, strengths, and client feedback — starting with InTechHouse, a leader in the field.

Methodology Behind the Ranking

This ranking highlights hardware development companies in Poland with strong engineering capabilities in PCB design, embedded systems, and IoT solutions. We reviewed company websites, Clutch profiles, and client portfolios to identify firms with a proven track record of delivering high-quality hardware projects.

To be included, each company had to meet the following criteria:

A physical presence in Poland for local expertise, demonstrated success in embedded, PCB, and IoT projects, positive client feedback across platforms, and clear specialization in hardware development.

Overview of the Top Hardware Development Companies in Poland

Before we begin, here’s a quick overview of the top hardware development companies in Poland. This table summarizes the key players in the industry, highlighting their location, area of expertise, and specialization.

Starting with InTechHouse in the first position, each company featured has been selected based on their proven engineering capabilities, client feedback, and strong presence in Poland’s hardware development sector.

Position Company City Specialization Website 1 InTechHouse Bydgoszcz Hardware & Software Development, IoT, Embedded Systems, PCB Design https://intechhouse.com/ 2 Conclusive Engineering Katowice Embedded Systems, Custom Hardware, PCB Design, IoT https://conclusive.tech/ 3 JM Elektronik (JME EMS) Gliwice PCB Assembly, Device Assembly, Custom Hardware, Prototyping https://jm-ems.pl/ 4 Evatronix S.A. Bielsko-Biała Custom Hardware Design, Embedded Systems, PCB, 3D Scanners https://evatronix.com/ 5 Softeq Warsaw Custom Hardware Design, IoT, Embedded Systems, Edge-AI https://www.softeq.com/

5 Best Hardware Development Companies in Poland (2025)

Based in: Bydgoszcz, Poland

Website: https://intechhouse.com/

InTechHouse is a leading hardware development company based in Bydgoszcz, Poland, specializing in providing end-to-end solutions for businesses in various industries. With over two decades of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in the fields of embedded systems, IoT, PCB design, and prototyping. As the best hardware development company in Poland, InTechHouse stands out for its robust R&D capabilities and full-cycle engineering services, enabling clients to bring innovative products from concept to production with precision and speed.

Key services:

Custom hardware design and engineering

Embedded systems development (including firmware, drivers, and OS integration)

Internet of Things (IoT) solutions

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and prototyping

Product testing and certification (EMC, RF, and environmental testing)

Prototyping and low-volume production

R&D consulting and project management

Eco-solutions and energy-efficient systems

Pros:

Comprehensive full-cycle engineering from concept to production

Extensive expertise with over 100 engineers delivering high-quality solutions

Cost-effective pricing, offering significant savings compared to US and UK counterparts

Agile methodology for faster delivery times and adaptable project management

Client-focused approach with a proven record of smooth communication and reliability

Cons:

None major reported by Clutch

2. Conclusive Engineering

Based in: Katowice, Poland

Website: https://conclusive.tech/

Conclusive Engineering is a hardware development company specializing in embedded systems and custom hardware development. Founded in 2018, the company provides comprehensive engineering solutions, including PCB design, firmware development, and IoT device design. Known for its deep technical expertise and flexible project support, Conclusive Engineering serves clients across industries such as medical, industrial, and tech.

Key services:

Custom embedded hardware design (including PCB design and manufacturing)

Development of Single Board Computers (SBCs) and Systems on Modules (SoMs)

Firmware and device driver development for microcontrollers and FPGAs

Prototyping, low-volume manufacturing, and hardware integration

Hardware-related software support: BSPs, OS porting, and secure boot

Pros:

Deep expertise in embedded hardware and complex electronic design

Strong communication and flexible project management

Timely delivery with high-quality documentation and support

Cons:

Higher entry thresholds for smaller projects

3. Evatronix S.A.

Based in: Bielsko-Biała, Poland

Website: https://evatronix.com/

Evatronix is a hardware development company specializing in custom hardware design and embedded systems development. Founded in 1991, the company provides end-to-end solutions from concept and prototyping to low-volume production, with a focus on advanced electronic systems and 3D scanning solutions. Known for its expertise in analog and mixed-signal design, Evatronix serves clients in industries like electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Key services:

Custom hardware design (analog, mixed-signal, embedded systems)

PCB design, prototyping, and assembly

System-on-Chip (SoC) and FPGA development

Embedded software development for hardware platforms

Pros:

Deep technical expertise in hardware and embedded systems

Strong track record in delivering complex, custom electronic solutions

End-to-end support from concept to prototype and production

Cons:

May not be suitable for very small projects due to advanced specialization

Issues with documentation and communication for international projects

4. JM Elektronik (JME EMS)

Based in: Gliwice (HQ), Zabrze (Production), Poland

Website: https://jm-ems.pl/

JM Elektronik (JME EMS) is a hardware development company that provides electronics manufacturing services (EMS), specializing in hardware development for demanding industries. With over 30 years of experience, the company focuses on high-quality PCB assembly, device testing, and prototyping. They cater to industries like industrial automation, medical electronics, and smart metering, offering complete solutions for both large and small clients.

Key services:

Printed Circuit Board Assembly (SMT, THT)

Final device assembly, testing, and quality inspection

Custom hardware design and engineering support, automated and manual testing

Pros:

Extensive experience with large-scale and complex hardware projects

High-quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 14001:2015 certified)

Flexible cooperation models and cost-optimization programs

Cons:

Not suitable for very small or basic hardware projects due to focus on industrial sectors

Documentation and communication could be improved for international projects

5. Softeq Development Corp.

Based in: Warsaw, Poland

Website: https://www.softeq.com/

Softeq Development Corp. is a hardware development company that specializes in custom hardware, embedded systems, and full-stack development. Established globally, Softeq opened its Warsaw office in 2022 to cater to IoT, smart device, and Edge AI markets. They offer end-to-end support for hardware and software integration, helping companies create innovative, connected products.

Key services:

Custom hardware design and engineering (PCB, SoC, FPGA)

Embedded systems and firmware development

Wireless and sensor integration (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, UWB)

Prototyping, testing, and certification (RF, EMC)

Pros:

Deep technical expertise in hardware, embedded, and IoT development

End-to-end project support from concept to production

Trusted by global brands such as NVIDIA, Lenovo, and Microsoft

Cons:

Higher minimum project size, typically $50,000+

May not be suitable for non-technical or basic hardware needs

Conclusion

Poland’s hardware development ecosystem has become a hub for innovation, offering technical expertise, cost-effective solutions, and a strong talent pool. With companies like InTechHouse at the forefront, the country provides value in embedded systems, IoT, and PCB design.

Selecting the right partner is key to the success of your hardware projects. Each company on this list has proven its capability to deliver reliable solutions, but it’s essential to choose one that fits your goals.

For those seeking a partner with expertise in end-to-end hardware development, InTechHouse offers the experience and technical depth to meet your needs. Reach out today to see how they can support your next initiative.