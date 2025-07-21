Cost of Living in Newport Beach

When you think of Newport Beach, CA, visions of sun-kissed beaches, luxury yachts, and oceanfront estates probably come to mind. This coastal city in Orange County is undeniably beautiful, and desirable, but how much does it really cost to live here? If you’ve ever caught yourself Googling cost of living Newport Beach, you’re not alone.

In this article, we’ll explore what it truly costs to live in Newport Beach, breaking it down into housing, utilities, food, healthcare, transportation, and lifestyle. Whether you’re a young professional seeking a beachfront condo or a family relocating for better schools and seaside serenity, understanding these costs will help you make a more informed move.

Living the Newport Beach Dream – But at What Price?

Newport Beach isn’t just a city; it’s a lifestyle. From upscale shopping at Fashion Island to whale-watching tours and fine dining on the Balboa Peninsula, life here is rich in experiences, and often, in expense.

According to recent data, Newport Beach’s cost of living is over 150% higher than the national average. That’s a big jump, especially if you’re relocating from a more affordable state. However, many residents argue that the high price tag is worth the unbeatable views, coastal vibe, and community feel.

Housing Costs in Newport Beach

Real Estate Prices

Let’s start with the elephant in the room: housing. Newport Beach is known for its luxury real estate market. From multi-million-dollar oceanfront estates to high-end condos and beach cottages, the median home price in Newport Beach hovers around $3.4 million, as of 2025.

To put that into perspective, that’s roughly 6-8 times higher than the national median. And if you’re looking at waterfront properties or homes on Balboa Island or Corona del Mar, prices can soar even higher.

Renting in Newport Beach

If buying isn’t on your radar, renting may be the way to go, but it’s still not cheap.

1-bedroom apartment (city center): ~$3,200/month

1-bedroom apartment (outside center): ~$2,600/month

3-bedroom apartment (city center): ~$6,000/month

3-bedroom apartment (outside center): ~$4,500/month

Still, many people choose to rent to get a taste of the coastal lifestyle before diving into a long-term commitment.

Utility Costs

Utilities in Newport Beach are pretty close to the national average, which may come as a pleasant surprise given the housing market. On average, monthly utility bills (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage) for a standard apartment run between $150–$250, depending on the size of your home and usage.

High-end homes with pools, spas, and expansive square footage can obviously run much higher. But thanks to the mild Mediterranean climate, you’re not likely to use heat or air conditioning excessively year-round.

Food and Grocery Expenses

Dining out in Newport Beach is more of an experience than a necessity. From waterfront seafood restaurants to trendy cafes and health-conscious eateries, options are abundant, and they come at a premium.

Grocery Costs

Grocery shopping at chains like Whole Foods, Ralphs, or Trader Joe’s will also reflect the elevated standard of living:

Milk (1 gallon): ~$5.50

Bread (loaf): ~$4.00

Eggs (dozen): ~$6.00

Chicken (1 lb): ~$7.00

Apples (1 lb): ~$2.50

An average family of four may spend $1,000–$1,500/month on groceries, depending on eating habits and shopping preferences.

Dining Out

A meal at an average mid-range restaurant may cost $25–$40 per person, while fine dining can easily go upwards of $100 per person with wine and dessert.

Healthcare Costs

California generally ranks higher than average when it comes to healthcare expenses, and Newport Beach is no exception. With a high concentration of premium healthcare facilities and specialists, you’ll receive excellent care, but often at a higher cost.

Without insurance, a routine doctor visit could run $150–$300. Dental and vision care are similarly priced. That said, many Newport Beach residents have employer-sponsored insurance or opt for private plans, which can offset these costs.

Transportation and Gas Prices

While Newport Beach does offer some public transportation options like the OCTA bus system, most residents rely on personal vehicles to get around.

Gas Prices

In 2025, gas prices in Newport Beach hover around $5.50–$6.00 per gallon, among the highest in the country. Commutes to nearby cities like Irvine, Costa Mesa, or even L.A. can add up quickly.

Vehicle Ownership

Auto insurance is also pricier than in many parts of the U.S., with average premiums running $1,800–$2,500 annually, depending on your driving record and vehicle type.

Education and Childcare

For families, the cost of living in Newport Beach also includes quality education. The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is highly rated, and many parents consider the public schools here an asset. Still, private schools are plentiful and expensive, with annual tuition costs ranging between $15,000–$35,000 per child.

Daycare and preschool? Expect to pay around $1,500–$2,200/month for full-time childcare.

Taxes in Newport Beach

California has a progressive income tax, with rates ranging from 1% to 13.3%, depending on your income bracket. In Newport Beach, sales tax is 7.75%, which affects everything from groceries to clothing to dining out.

Property taxes are relatively low (around 1.1% of assessed value), but with home prices so high, the actual amount paid is significant.

Lifestyle, Entertainment & Fitness

The lifestyle in Newport Beach is an active, outdoor-oriented one. Beach activities, paddleboarding, and weekend getaways to Catalina Island are common.

Gym memberships: ~$100–$150/month for boutique studios or well-equipped fitness centers

Movie ticket: ~$17

Yoga/Pilates class: ~$25–$40 per session

Surfboard rental: ~$30/day

Golf at Pelican Hill: $300+ per round

While you could live frugally, most residents lean into the luxurious amenities around them. After all, you’re paying for the environment, why not enjoy it?

Is It Worth the Price Tag?

So, is the cost of living in Newport Beach justified? That depends entirely on your lifestyle and financial situation.

Who Will Love It Here:

High-earning professionals seeking ocean views

Retirees looking for tranquility and luxury

Families who value top-tier schools and a safe, clean environment

Entrepreneurs and creatives who thrive in inspiring spaces

Who May Struggle:

Remote workers on fixed incomes

Young adults with entry-level salaries

Anyone hoping to stretch a dollar without compromising quality of life

Living in Newport Beach

Yes, Newport Beach is expensive. But people don’t move here to save money. They move here to upgrade their lifestyle, enjoy year-round sunshine, and soak up a culture that combines laid-back beach vibes with high-end luxury.

If you can afford it, there are few places in the U.S. that offer the same quality of life. The cost of living Newport Beach demands may be steep, but for many, the rewards are just as great.

So, if the waves are calling and you’re ready for an upscale coastal life, start planning smartly, budget accordingly, and let experienced movers in Newport Beach handle the heavy lifting. Known for our professionalism, reliability, and energetic team spirit, we offer a wide range of services including local and long-distance moving, packing, and storage. What sets us apart is their commitment to empowering young athletes through flexible job opportunities while delivering top-tier customer service.