Top 5 Online Trading Platforms in the UK (2025)

Choosing a trading platform goes beyond comparing fees or user interfaces — it also demands confidence in how your funds and trades are handled. Strong operational standards and client fund safeguards make a difference.
In this article, we’ll examine 5 standout options considered among the top online trading platforms UK investors can access. These firms combine robust infrastructure with diverse market access options and established reputations.
1. XTB
Access:Mobile app, desktop, tablet
Trading fees:
- 0% commission on stocks and ETFs up to €100,000/month
- *0.2% thereafter (min £10)
- *0.5% currency conversion fee
Minimum deposit: £0
AppStore rating: 4.7
Google Play rating: 4.5
XTB is a global leading Brokerage house and since its inception in 2002, the company strives to provide the most innovative technological solutions. Licensed and regulated by the UK FCA, XTB Group has gained over 1.6 million customers worldwide.The platform runs on its proprietary xStation interface, built for speed, usability, and trading efficiency.
UK clients can access over 7300 instruments, including shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, and ISA-compatible options. However, cryptocurrency trading isn’t available to UK users due to regulatory restrictions. XTB focuses on traditional markets and provides a blend of usability and education, securing its place among the top online trading platforms UK traders rely on for regulated access to broad financial instruments.
It’s also important to note that investing carries financial risk. The value of your investments can decrease as well as increase, and you may get back less than you originally invested.Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and ISA regulations which may change.T&Cs apply.
Main features:
- Proprietary xStation platform
- 7300+ instruments (excluding crypto)
- Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA with 4,5% interest on uninvested funds
- Over 60 hours of educational resources (video tutorials, webinars, eBooks, XTB academy on YouTube)
- 24/5 available customer support
- Demo account
- Free deposits & withdrawals over £50
- Dedicated account manager
- No commission on stocks and ETFs up to 100,000 EUR*
- Market Analysis – Stay ahead of market trends with expert commentary and real-time updates.
- Advanced trading interface
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
2. Pepperstone
Access: Desktop, web, mobile
Trading fees:
- From 0.0 pips + commission (Razor account)
- commission-free options also available
Minimum deposit: £200 recommended
AppStore rating: 4.3
Google Play rating: 4.2
Pepperstone brings institutional-grade tools to retail traders. Execution speeds drop below 30 milliseconds, with support for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. The Razor account offers raw spreads and low-latency execution. Retail clients in the UK can trade forex, indices, shares, commodities, and ETFs. Crypto CFDs are not offered to UK users.
Due to its consistent execution quality and platform flexibility, Pepperstone continues to rank among the top online trading platforms UK users choose for serious trading without compromise.
Main features:
- MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView support
- Razor account for low-cost execution
- Tight spreads with fast fills
- Advanced order types and automation
- Strong reputation among scalpers and algo traders
3. FxPro
Access: Mobile app, desktop, browser-based platforms
Trading fees:
- Variable spreads
- Commission applies on cTrader accounts
Minimum deposit: £100
AppStore rating: 4.6
Google Play rating: 4.4
FxPro UK Limited has built its reputation on execution quality and platform variety. With MT4, MT5, cTrader, and its own FxPro Edge, the broker supports both discretionary and automated trading styles.
Retail clients benefit from features like negative balance protection and segregated funds, while professional users can access higher leverage and flexible margin. Available instruments span forex, shares, indices, metals, energies, and futures.
As one of the more established online trading platforms in the UK, FxPro blends platform diversity with modern execution technology.
Main features:
- Wide platform selection including proprietary tools
- Risk management tools built-in
- Supports algo trading and EAs
- 2100+ instruments available
- Segregated client funds and high trust profile
4. ActivTrades
Access: Desktop, mobile, browser (ActivTrader, MT4, MT5)
Trading fees:
- Tight spreads, no commission on standard accounts
Minimum deposit: £500
AppStore rating: 4.6
Google Play rating: 4.4
Headquartered in London, ActivTrades offers its proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5. Tools include one-click trading, integrated risk management, and diversified market access.
The company provides additional insurance up to £1 million, underwritten by Lloyd’s of London. Traders can access over 1,000 CFDs across forex, indices, equities, ETFs, and commodities.
Main features:
Main features:
- Extra insurance beyond FSCS protection
- Custom-built ActivTrader platform
- Supports standard and pro clients
- Fast trade execution and slippage control
- Education and daily market outlooks
5. IronFX
Access: MetaTrader 4 desktop and mobile
Trading fees:
- Variable spreads
- Raw spread accounts
Minimum deposit: £100
AppStore rating: 4.2
Google Play rating: 4.1
IronFX UK (under Notesco UK Ltd) serves local clients with tailored trading conditions and platform features.
Users gain access to over 200 CFDs covering forex, indices, commodities, and equities, all within the MetaTrader 4 environment. The platform supports Expert Advisors and VPS hosting. The UK entity maintains operational controls to meet domestic requirements.
Among trading platforms UK users can access, IronFX caters well to MT4 loyalists and traders seeking a streamlined account structure.
Main features:
- MT4 with EA and VPS support
- Fixed and floating spread accounts
- Multilingual support and local payment methods
- Segregated client funds
- Focused asset offering and simple account structure
Conclusion
The UK trading space is shaped by providers that prioritize transparency, platform reliability, and strong operational safeguards.
The 5 firms covered here represent a varied mix of platforms offering speed, education, and broad instrument coverage. Each ranks among the top online trading platforms UK investors can access today.
