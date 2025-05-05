Moving to Lawrence, KS — Things to Consider Before Relocating in 2025

Unless you live in or around Kansas, chances are high you’ve not heard of the city of Lawrence.

No, it doesn’t mean the city is sleepy or shut out by the rolling hills of northeastern Kansas. Lawrence is certainly much more than a blip on the I-70.

Here, you will find history, art, nature, and affordable living all wrapped up in one package. More than 96,000 people appreciate these perks; hence, they call the city home.

However, moving to Lawrence, KS is not a decision you make in a hurry. You’ll want to understand the financial implications, career impact, security, and even entertainment.

So, before you pack your things and hit the road, here are the must-knows about life in Lawrence in 2025.

Cost of Living

Lawrence is more than just a livable place. It’s lovable for your budget.

The cost of living here is about 6% lower than the national average—in this, housing is the star player.

In Q1 2025, the median home price hovered around $313,000, well below what you’d pay in many metro areas.

Renters are not left out of the party as well. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is about $821.

Average House Rent: $1,295

Median Home Value: $313,800

Groceries and healthcare all come in below national averages too!

Although utilities can run a little higher in the winter, it’s nothing too wild. With only about $2,767 per month, you can live comfortably here as a single person.

With a family? Increase it to $4,380, and you will be fine.

Generally, other aspects of the cost of living in Lawrence, KS, are below the national average. Lawrence is one of those cities where you can enjoy a good life without draining your bank account.

Living Expenses Compared to the National Average Housing 35% lower Utilities 15% lower Groceries 21% lower Transportation 17% lower Healthcare 28% lower

Career Prospects and the Local Economy

Lawrence’s economy is primarily driven by the education and healthcare sectors. It has long been known as a university town.

However, its economy is evolving with room for innovation. Other strong sectors include retail and manufacturing. Post-2020, remote work exploded in the city and hasn’t slowed since.

Regardless, the presence of The University of Kansas, one of the largest employers in the region, fuels growth in education, research, healthcare, and tech.

One of the things to consider before moving to Lawrence is that while living here, you will likely earn less than the national average.

But compared to the expenses you will make, you may be better off getting the Lawrence, KS, movers to facilitate your relocation as soon as possible.

Population: 96,207

Median Household Income: $59,834

Unemployment Rate: 3.7%

Poverty Rate: 18.8%

Lawrence Has All Four Seasons

If you like seasonal variety, Lawrence delivers!

Summers here are hot and humid, with highs typically in the upper 80s to low 90s (°F). This means summer is prime time for ice cream runs and lazy river floats.

Fall rolls in with crisp air and colorful foliage, perfect for sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and Saturday football games at the University of Kansas (KU).

Winters get chilly, though, recording average lows around 20°F with the occasional snowfall.

How about when spring arrives? Get ready for bloom-filled parks and the kind of floral backdrops that make every walk feel like you are strolling through a painting.

Just one tip: keep your tornado-alert app handy. This is Kansas, and a tornado can hit anytime.

The Average Seasonal Temperature in Lawrence is:

Winter — 34°F

Fall — 57°F

Spring — 56°F

Summer — 78°F

Education is Grade A+

Moving to Lawrence, KS is as good a decision as you can make. Whether it’s for yourself or your kids, your education is in good hands.

Not only is Lawrence home to a major university, it has strong K-12 education as well.

The Lawrence Public Schools district serves almost 11,000 students and offers a good mix of traditional and innovative learning environments. Its school quality rating is better than 68.6% of all Kansas school districts.

For higher education, the crown jewel is The University of Kansas (KU). With its stunning hilltop campus, research programs, and Big 12 sports, KU plays a major role in the city’s vibe and economy.

Some of the top-performing schools here include:

Langston Hughes Elementary School

Quail Run Elementary School

Sunflower Elementary School

Lawrence Southwest Middle School

Lawrence Free State High School

Healthcare

Access to healthcare is solid in Lawrence.

Facilities like LMH Health (formerly Lawrence Memorial Hospital) offer top-rated general and emergency care—a known fact here!

The city also boasts a wide range of family practices, specialists, and mental health services.

Even its proximity to Kansas City, less than an hour away, gives residents easy access to additional major medical centers and specialists.

You Can Get Around With or Without a Car

Lawrence is pretty drivable, but you don’t need a car to survive here. If you need to get out of town, hop on I-70, and you are just about 40 minutes from Kansas City or Topeka.

The Lawrence Transit System runs affordable bus routes all across town, including direct service to KU. Monthly passes are around $35, and students often ride for free.

Cyclists and pedestrians are well served, especially downtown and around campus. The city of Lawrence has recently been increasingly investing in bike lanes and walkability projects.

Moving to Lawrence, KS is an all-round positive check when it comes to transportation—it’s affordable and comes with less traffic than most metro areas.

The average commute time is 24 minutes, 8 minutes less than the national average.

Taxes

The flip side of the affordability in Lawrence is your tax obligations to the taxman.

Kansas has a state income tax ranging from 3.1% to 5.7%, depending on your income. Sales tax in Lawrence is about 9.35%, a combo of state and local rates.

Property taxes are a bit above the national average, but many residents feel it’s a fair trade for the strong community services and schools.

Income Tax Rate: 3.1% to 5.7%

Sales Tax Rate: 9.35%

Property Tax Rate: 1.34%

Arts, Culture, and Entertainment

Lawrence punches way above its weight in the culture department.

Downtown Mass Street (Massachusetts Street) is a hub of bookstores, live music, local boutiques, and indie restaurants.

Want live music? Head to The Bottleneck or Liberty Hall.

Into art? The Lawrence Arts Center offers exhibits, classes, and performances year-round.

Moving to Lawrence, KS means experiencing annual events like the Free State Festival and Busker Fest. They keep the creative spirit high and the calendar packed.

Crime Rate

Is Lawrence, KS, a good place to live? Anyone would wonder, given the long list of perks that come with living here.

What is the crime rate like in Lawrence?

Lawrence is considered a safe city overall. It’s safer than 41% of all U.S. cities, and the crime rate is significantly lower than the national average.

Like any city, petty theft and the occasional property crime do happen, but violent crime is quite low. Neighborhoods like Old West Lawrence, West Lawrence, Perry Park, and Deerfield are some of the safest.

per 1,000 residents Lawrence Median Kansas Median National Median Violent Crime 1.61 4.30 4.0 Property Crime 9.4 20.94 19.0

Find Your Rhythm, Find Your People — Find It All in Lawrence

If you are looking for a city with an artsy heart, affordable living, and a blend of urban energy and suburban calm, moving to Lawrence, KS, should be more than a bingo list move.

The lifestyle is diverse and affordable, healthcare is accessible, just like its streets, and career growth opportunities exist. To crown it all, crime is low.

Sure, you may pay more taxes than, say, someone who lives in Texas, but many residents of Lawrence believe this to be a fair trade for the benefits they enjoy.

So, what do you say? Yes to Lawrence?