The Growing Demand and Career Opportunities for Business and Systems Analysts

The Growing Demand and Versatility of Business and Systems Analysts

In the context of rapid technological development and business digitalization, the professions of business analyst and systems analyst are becoming some of the most sought-after and developing in the field of information technology. Experts note that the role of these specialists is becoming key to the successful operation of companies, especially if we mention them in the context of the era of data and automation.

The Rise of Business and Systems Analysts

Business analysts help organizations make informed decisions – they analyze market trends, customer needs, and process efficiency. By leveraging the power of data, business analysts can help navigate the complex world of stock and market analysis.

In turn, systems analysts are engaged in the design and optimization of IT systems, and this in turn allows for significant improvement of business processes and increased productivity. It is expected that the demand for these professions will only grow in the coming years. The reason is that more and more companies are seeking to integrate innovative solutions into their activities. Thus, career prospects in the field of analytics look extremely attractive for specialists ready to adapt to changes and use the latest technologies.

The Versatility of Analysts Across Industries

As a rule, analysts automate some processes: in economics, finance, in the mortgage business. That is, something that is not directly related to IT, but relates to real life, where they already know, and they use it in their work. Business analysis is collecting information from customers, understanding what they said there, dividing it into users, into a system, and formulating in general terms what needs to be done to achieve the desired result. Almost anyone can do this who knows how to listen, analyze logically, and see the goal.

Analysts are needed in the construction industry, banking, industry, and metallurgy. If you are currently working in one of these areas, then you already have experience that will help you when looking for a future job. It is a huge benefit when a systems analyst understands business analytics – not in a global sense, but, for example, when he can draw a business process, when he can understand where something can be optimized. When he can understand, the task is solved by editing the regulations or improving the system.

Cases can be different: you can enter the profession with both a liberal arts education and a technical one. It doesn’t matter what hobbies a person is interested in – let’s say he is an athlete and is worried that sports can affect studies as a business analyst or his job – in any case, anyone can become a business analyst with persistence. Of course, it will be easiest for those who have received a higher education in the field of IT. But simply motivated people who are ready to study independently or take online courses can also become analysts.

Let’s see an example of business analyst work:

A business analyst ponders: How is the purchase process currently going? Draws a diagram to formulate the thought and come to a conclusion. The business analyst puts himself in the user’s shoes, tries to follow his path. The analyst looks at competitors, how their process goes, and offers enhancements for the product.

At the exit, the business analyst agrees on the process “as it should be” with the owner of the online store. If the management agrees, then the description of business requirements in the form of diagrams, verbal descriptions of “as it should be,” is passed on to the systems analyst.

The systems analyst uses these documents as a basis for writing system requirements – what needs to be improved in the online store so that these business requirements are met, so that the order is processed faster, so that the client completes the purchase. He writes: a checkbox needs to be added here, and an interface element here. And add a new table field in the database that will store the checkbox values.

Then the developers implement this, and the testers check that everything works as expected. The wishes are passed on from the owner of the online store to the business analyst, who analyzes them from the point of view of business processes and passes the information to the systems analyst so that he can work out these business requirements from the point of view of the system.

Career Growth Opportunities for Analysts

At the same time, both specialties are expected to be in high demand among students, because there are many options for growth within the profession:

Both types of analysts can mentor or check students’ work. Now there are a lot of requests for consultations from juniors. There are many novice analysts, and they lack the support of more experienced colleagues.

A business analyst can say that he is tired of communicating with customers, wants to sit alone and describe a technical document, and the methods. Or, on the contrary, a systems analyst can go into business, say that he is tired of technical details. Both specialists can switch roles.

A business analyst can grow, for example, in CJE – Customer Journey Expert. In general, somewhere in business management, you unite a team and tell them what goal to move towards. You analyze products from the point of view of the user and profit for the business, the sales funnel.

A systems analyst can grow into an architect, a team leader of analysts, or also become a product owner. A business analyst can also be an analytics lead.

A systems analyst can also become a product owner for a technical Core team.

Summing up, the professions of business and systems analysts are becoming increasingly vital in the digital era, offering numerous opportunities for career growth and cross-industry versatility. They remain in high demand as businesses continue to prioritize data-driven decisions and innovation.