Planning a family trip to Tampa, Florida? You’re in for a treat! Tampa is brimming with activities that cater to children of all ages, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.

From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums, there’s no shortage of fun things to do in Tampa with kids. Let’s dive into some of the top family-friendly attractions this vibrant city has to offer.​

Things to Do in Tampa with Kids

Explore the Wonders of The Florida Aquarium

Located in downtown Tampa, The Florida Aquarium offers an immersive experience into marine life. Kids can marvel at a variety of sea creatures, from playful otters to majestic sharks.

The interactive touch pools and the expansive coral reef exhibit provide hands-on learning that’s both fun and educational. Don’t miss the outdoor Splash Pad, where children can cool off while parents relax nearby.

Embark on an Adventure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

For families seeking thrills, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a must-visit. This African-themed amusement park combines exhilarating roller coasters with up-close animal encounters.

The Serengeti Safari offers a unique opportunity to observe giraffes, zebras, and other wildlife in a naturalistic setting. With a variety of shows and attractions tailored for younger children, it’s an adventure that caters to all ages.

Discover and Play at Glazer Children’s Museum

Situated adjacent to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, the Glazer Children’s Museum is a paradise for curious young minds. With over 170 interactive exhibits, kids can role-play as firefighters, chefs, or doctors, fostering creativity and learning through play.

The museum frequently hosts special events and workshops, so be sure to check their calendar during your visit.

Get Wild at ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Home to more than 1,300 animals, ZooTampa at Lowry Park offers families an intimate look at wildlife from around the globe.

The zoo’s commitment to conservation is evident in its manatee rehabilitation center, where visitors can learn about efforts to protect these gentle giants. Interactive experiences, such as feeding giraffes and riding the safari tram, make for unforgettable memories.

Splash Around at Adventure Island

Adjacent to Busch Gardens, Adventure Island is Tampa’s premier water park. With a variety of water slides, a lazy river, and the kid-friendly Shaka-Laka Shores, it’s the perfect place to beat the Florida heat.

The park offers areas specifically designed for younger children, ensuring safe and enjoyable water play for all ages.

Stroll Along the Tampa Riverwalk

The Tampa Riverwalk is a scenic 2.6-mile path that winds along the Hillsborough River, connecting many of the city’s attractions.

Families can enjoy leisurely walks, rent bikes, or even hop on a water taxi. Along the way, you’ll find parks, playgrounds, and plenty of spots to grab a bite to eat. The Riverwalk also hosts various events and festivals throughout the year, adding to its vibrant atmosphere.

Engage with Science at MOSI

MOSI offers a hands-on learning environment where kids can delve into the wonders of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

From a ropes course to a planetarium, the museum provides interactive exhibits that make learning fun. The “Kids in Charge!” section is specifically designed for younger visitors, encouraging exploration and discovery.​

Enjoy Nature at Lettuce Lake Park

For a break from the hustle and bustle, Lettuce Lake Park offers a serene escape into nature. Families can walk along the boardwalk, rent canoes, or have a picnic while observing local wildlife.

The park’s observation tower provides panoramic views of the Hillsborough River, making it a great spot for bird-watching.​

Experience History at the Tampa Bay History Center

Located along the Riverwalk, the Tampa Bay History Center offers interactive exhibits that delve into the region’s rich past.

Kids can learn about Florida’s indigenous peoples, the cigar industry’s impact on Tampa, and even embark on a pirate adventure. The museum’s hands-on approach makes history engaging for young learners.

Visit the Manatee Viewing Center

During the cooler months, the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach becomes a sanctuary for manatees seeking warmer waters.

Families can observe these gentle creatures up close from the observation platforms. The center also features educational exhibits and a butterfly garden, making it both a fun and informative outing.

Play and Picnic at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

This expansive park in downtown Tampa offers open green spaces, a playground, and interactive fountains where kids can splash around.

With its proximity to several museums and the Riverwalk, it’s an ideal spot for a family picnic or simply to let the kids run free. The park also hosts various events and concerts, adding to its lively ambiance.​

Explore Ybor City and Ride the TECO Line Streetcar

Introduce your kids to Tampa’s rich cultural heritage with a visit to Ybor City. Stroll through the historic district, watch artisans roll cigars, and enjoy some authentic Cuban cuisine.

The TECO Line Streetcar offers a fun and nostalgic ride through the area, and kids will love the experience of riding an old-fashioned trolley.

Attend a Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Game

If your family enjoys sports, catching a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field is a great way to spend an afternoon or evening. The stadium offers a family-friendly atmosphere with plenty of kid-oriented entertainment, snacks, and even a touch tank full of real rays.

If your kids have never been to a ballgame before, this is an exciting and welcoming place to introduce them to America’s favorite pastime.

Cruise the Waters with Pirate Water Taxi

Want to mix sightseeing with some swashbuckling fun? Hop aboard the Pirate Water Taxi. This bright yellow boat isn’t just transportation, it’s an adventure.

With multiple stops along Tampa’s Riverwalk and narration filled with pirate lore, it’s a hit with young kids and a relaxing way for parents to take in the city views. Pro tip: ride it in the evening for sunset views that your family won’t forget.

Making the Most of Your Tampa Family Adventure

Tampa’s blend of outdoor beauty, educational attractions, and all-out fun makes it an ideal destination for families with kids.

Whether you’re racing down water slides at Adventure Island, watching a giraffe eat out of your hand at ZooTampa, or just strolling the Riverwalk with ice cream in hand, there are so many fun things to do in Tampa with kids that boredom simply isn’t an option.

