Extreme Outdoors in the USA. Best Routes

Extreme outdoor activities are the best way to spend several days actively. Many locations and world-famous routes have been created for this purpose in the United States. They all offer unlimited opportunities for implementing bold ideas and testing your strength. If you consider yourself an extreme fan, then carefully study this article. It briefly describes the best routes in the United States and the outdoor activities available there.

Grand Canyon (Arizona)

When the topic of extreme recreation is touched upon, the first place that adventure enthusiasts remember is the Grand Canyon. This unique natural formation is Arizona’s pride, and all travelers dream of visiting it. For fans of extreme sports, the Grand Canyon is fascinating for its variety of challenging routes for hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing. Each of them becomes a real test and requires much effort. If this is not enough for you, you can spend the adventure not during the day, but at night. With the help of advanced thermal binoculars and other night optics, you will get good visibility even in complete darkness and can make the event safer.

The Colorado River at the bottom of the Grand Canyon also opens access to many water routes. Fast currents and abundant dangerous areas characterize them, so they are ideal for rafting, kayaking, and other extreme entertainment. If desired, on the territory of the Grand Canyon, you can also fly a helicopter, jump with a parachute, and find many similar activities that make you feel an adrenaline rush.

Red River Gorge (Kentucky)

It is difficult to find a more famous object in Kentucky than the Red River Gorge. It is a system of canyons through which many extreme routes for various outdoor activities are laid. Hiking is the most popular of them. There are almost 100 km of hiking trails on the gorge’s territory. Most routes pass through difficult and dangerous areas, where even experienced fans of extreme sports must show composure, endurance, caution, and the ability to make the right decisions in stressful situations.

Rock climbing is another type of extreme recreation available in the Red River Gorge. On the territory of this object, there are dozens of routes for fans of sport and traditional rock climbing. Each of them has a certain degree of difficulty, which gives all participants the opportunity to choose the best option. Also popular in the Red River Gorge is the so-called free climbing. In this extreme activity, the climber independently chooses the route and the place where he wants to climb the rock.

Yosemite National Park (California)

The best routes for various extreme outdoor activities should be sought in Yosemite. This national park is a famous natural location in California and throughout the United States. Its territory contains magnificent waterfalls, fast-flowing streams, clear lakes, green meadows and majestic rocks. Any activity will be pleasant and exciting in such a place, especially if classified as extreme.

Yosemite National Park is open 365 days a year. Its mountains and unique granite rocks are ideal for rock climbing. The variety of climbing routes, beautiful views, clean air and other factors make Yosemite the best place in the world for climbers. Extreme activities in the national park include not only dangerous climbs, but also hiking. Some routes pass through remote areas where wildlife reigns. Large animals, numerous obstacles on the way, and unpredictable weather are why Yosemite hiking trails are considered extreme. In addition to the above activities, visitors to the national park can tackle one of the dangerous mountain bike trails and go whitewater rafting on the Merced River. Winter in Yosemite is also a good time for extreme enthusiasts. If there is snow, everyone can go skiing on a remote route or hike at night along a challenging trail.

Appalachian Trail (Maine-Georgia)

The most famous hiking route in America is located in the territory of 14 states (from Maine to Georgia). It is called the Appalachian Trail. This unique object is more than 3.5 thousand km long, which is a world record. Every year, about 3 million people walk along the Appalachian Trail, each of whom dreams of overcoming at least several of its sections. For fans of extreme, this route is ideal. Some of its parts are located in places remote from civilization, where hikers are surrounded by wild nature and many dangers.

The Appalachian Trail is intended only for hiking. Because of this, any other activities are prohibited here. Even using a bicycle will be considered a violation, with subsequent punishment. Despite such restrictions, the legendary route attracts the attention of extreme fans. They often make multi-day hikes, spending the night in campsites and much time on the road. Not everyone can withstand this grueling, extreme test. However, anyone who can overcome at least 20% of the route will increase their status in the hiking community and will be able to call themselves an experienced extreme fan.

Great Divide Route (Montana-New Mexico)

Those who enjoy extreme outdoor activities should test themselves on the Great Divide. This legendary mountain bike route starts in Canada, but most runs through the United States (from Montana to New Mexico). Its total length is almost 5 thousand km, which will be difficult to overcome even for a professional. The Great Divide Route passes through valleys, mountain passes, desert territory, forests and meadows. This means that the participants will enjoy their favorite activity and observe magnificent landscapes throughout the adventure.

Extreme fans consider the Great Divide Route a place to test their physical strength, endurance, reaction, and the ability to make the right decisions. This is due to the high level of difficulty of the route, unpredictable weather conditions, obstacles, and dangers (wild animals, pits and cliffs, fallen trees, sharp rocks, etc.). The lack of equipped places to spend the night makes the Great Divide even more extreme. Because of this, cyclists have to carry a tent and various camping equipment.

Extreme outdoor activities are quickly gaining popularity. They allow enjoying the feeling of freedom, the adrenaline rush, and spending time outdoors. As a venue for such an event, you should always choose the best locations and routes. In this case, you can do your favorite thing and enjoy the surrounding beauty. Such an adventure will be remembered for a long time and will later become the year’s most anticipated event.