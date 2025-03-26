Will CSU’s Nique Clifford be drafted to the NBA?

Player Overview

Nique Clifford, a 6’6″, 200-pound guard/forward from The Vanguard School in Colorado, has developed into one of the most intriguing prospects at Colorado State. Born on February 9, 2002, Clifford brings elite athleticism, and a two-way skill set that could make him a valuable role player in the NBA. His explosive vertical leap, quick lateral movements, and ability to guard multiple positions set him apart as a defensive asset. After transferring from Colorado to CSU, Clifford took a significant leap in his development, making him a serious NBA Draft candidate.

Clifford struggled in his first three collegiate seasons but found his rhythm after transferring to CSU. His ability to finish through contact and thrive in transition made him a key player for the Rams. While his offensive game is still evolving, his energy and defensive presence make him an attractive prospect. Analysts like Matt Babcock have highlighted his potential, stating, “If he continues to progress as an outside shooter, he has the potential to be an effective two-way player and connective piece at the next level.”

Strengths

Clifford’s athleticism is a major factor in his game. His vertical explosion allows him to finish at the rim with authority, and his lateral quickness makes him a defensive menace. Whether it is blocking shots, contesting perimeter jumpers, or closing passing lanes, Clifford’s physical tools give him an advantage over many guards and wings.

One of the most significant improvements in Clifford’s game has been his jump shot. Early in his college career, he struggled with consistency from deep, but he has since developed into a respectable catch-and-shoot threat. His free throw shooting has also seen improvement, a crucial indicator of shooting reliability at the next level.

Clifford can guard multiple positions, using his length, timing, and awareness to disrupt offensive players. Whether he is defending the perimeter or contesting shots in the paint, his defensive instincts make him an asset. His ability to switch onto different assignments without being a liability further enhances his NBA potential.

Fast-break situations are where Clifford thrives. His ability to run the floor, absorb contact, and finish strong makes him a weapon in transition. Teams looking for athletic wings who can push the tempo will find his skills appealing.

Despite being listed as a guard/forward, Clifford plays much bigger due to his energy on the boards. He uses his athleticism and instincts to secure tough rebounds, giving his team second-chance opportunities. This willingness to crash the glass adds to his overall value as a prospect.

Concerns

Clifford’s offensive output can be streaky. While his transition game and catch-and-shoot ability have improved, he still struggles to create his own shot consistently. His reliance on fast-break situations raises questions about his half-court effectiveness in the NBA.

One of the biggest challenges for Clifford is his ability to create off the dribble. He often picks up his dribble prematurely when pressured, limiting his offensive versatility. If he cannot develop a more reliable off-the-dribble game, he may struggle to carve out a significant role at the next level.

While Clifford’s shooting mechanics have improved, the sample size of his three-point attempts remains small. NBA teams will want to see a larger volume of efficient shooting before fully buying into his development as a perimeter threat.

Clifford has not shown much in terms of playmaking ability. His assist numbers are modest, and he has yet to demonstrate high-level passing vision. To increase his value, he will need to expand his offensive repertoire beyond finishing and spot-up shooting.

Key Questions for NBA Scouts

Can Clifford maintain or improve his shooting efficiency as he faces tougher defenses and an increased volume of attempts? This will be a crucial factor in determining his NBA potential.

His athleticism and defensive versatility are major selling points, but will he be able to consistently impact games defensively against NBA-caliber athletes? His ability to adapt to the pro level will be closely monitored.

Clifford’s breakout season at CSU was impressive, but was it a fluke? NBA teams will be looking for signs of continued improvement and consistency to justify drafting him.

The Bottom Line

Nique Clifford possesses all the physical tools to be an effective two-way player at the next level. His defensive versatility, athleticism, and rebounding ability make him an intriguing prospect, while his improving jump shot adds another layer to his game. If he can continue to develop his offensive consistency and shot creation, he could solidify himself as a valuable rotation player in the NBA.

At the next level, Clifford projects as a high-energy wing who contributes on both ends of the floor. He is unlikely to be a primary scoring option but could thrive as a role player who impacts winning with hustle plays, defense, and transition scoring. With continued development, he has the potential to carve out a long-term role in the league.

Will Clifford Hear His Name on Draft Night?

Given his skill set and potential, Clifford has a legitimate chance of being drafted. While he may not be a lottery pick, teams looking for a versatile, athletic wing who can contribute defensively and in transition will have him on their radar. With a strong pre-draft process, Clifford could see his stock rise.

Final Thoughts

Nique Clifford has shown tremendous growth throughout his college career. From an inconsistent offensive player to a versatile two-way prospect, he has positioned himself as a legitimate NBA candidate. Whether he hears his name called on draft night or earns his way onto a roster through Summer League and training camp, Clifford has the tools to make an impact at the professional level.

Scouts and analysts are keeping an eye on Clifford as the draft approaches. With his athleticism, defensive prowess, and improved shooting, he could be one of the sleeper picks in the draft. Evaluating the best NBA picks today, teams seeking a high-energy, defensive-minded wing with upside should strongly consider Clifford in the later rounds.

Nique Clifford’s journey from an under-the-radar player to an NBA prospect is a testament to his work ethic and determination. His physical gifts, defensive instincts, and improved offensive game make him a name to watch leading up to the draft. Whether he is selected or earns a spot through free agency, Clifford’s blend of athleticism and two-way potential will give him a real chance to carve out a role in the NBA. The next step in his basketball career will be determined by how well he continues to refine his skills and adapt to the challenges of the professional game.