Moving to a new city can feel both exciting and overwhelming, especially when that city is as diverse, vibrant, and iconic as Chicago.

We’ll explore the top ten things to know before moving to Chicago, from the unpredictable weather to the best ways to settle into one of the Midwest’s biggest cultural hubs.

By the end, you’ll have a clearer picture of what day-to-day life in Chicago is really like, helping you start your new journey with confidence.

Explore Chicago’s Varied Neighborhoods

One of the best parts about moving to Chicago is discovering just how diverse each neighborhood can be. The city is made up of over 200 distinct areas, each with its own personality, architectural style, and hidden gems.

Neighborhoods like Lincoln Park and Lakeview are often favored by families and young professionals thanks to their picturesque streets, abundance of parks, and easy access to public transit. On the other hand, Wicker Park and Logan Square boast a thriving arts and nightlife scene, attracting creatives and entrepreneurs looking for a bit of edge and excitement.

For a more historical vibe, Bronzeville offers a rich cultural heritage tied to the city’s African American history, while Pilsen stands out for its strong Latino heritage and vibrant street art. The key is to explore: spend your weekends wandering through different neighborhoods, indulging in local coffee shops, or browsing pop-up markets to get a real sense of which area resonates with you.

Embrace the Weather Extremes

They don’t call it the Windy City for nothing. Before moving to Chicago, it’s important to be mentally—and physically—prepared for a wide range of weather conditions. Winters can be bitterly cold, with wind chills that make stepping outside feel like an arctic expedition. Invest in a high-quality coat, waterproof boots, and a decent pair of gloves. On the flip side, Chicago summers can be surprisingly hot and humid, making the Lake Michigan shoreline an absolute lifesaver on sweltering days.

Spring and fall are often unpredictable; one day you’ll need a light jacket, and the next day you might be back in shorts. The best approach is to layer your outfits, keep an umbrella handy, and monitor the forecast daily. Yes, the weather can be extreme, but it also adds a bit of excitement—you’ll learn to appreciate the warm sunny days so much more after you’ve survived a brutal winter or two.

Cost of Living

If you’re moving to Chicago from a smaller town or less expensive area, you might feel some sticker shock when looking at housing prices. While it’s true that rent and property costs can be high, especially in popular neighborhoods close to downtown, you’ll find plenty of more affordable options farther out.

Transportation, groceries, and dining can also range from budget-friendly to high-end, depending on how often you indulge in lavish nights out or expensive cocktail bars.

Chicago does offer a wide range of free or low-cost activities, from summer festivals and outdoor music events to parks and beaches along Lake Michigan. Balancing your budget might take some getting used to, but with careful planning—like scouting out happy hour deals and free museum days—you can make the most of your new city without completely breaking the bank.

Get to Know the Sports Culture

Sports are practically a religion in Chicago, with loyal fan bases supporting teams like the Bears (football), the Bulls (basketball), the Blackhawks (hockey), and not one but two MLB teams: the Cubs and the White Sox. If you’re moving to Chicago, you’ll quickly learn that discussing sports is a fantastic way to break the ice and bond with your neighbors.

Cubs vs. White Sox Rivalry: Choosing a baseball team to root for can feel like a rite of passage, although many locals say you can—and should—enjoy both.

Football Sundays: Bears games at Soldier Field are legendary, even if winter winds can make for a chilly experience.

Basketball Legacy: The city still buzzes from the Michael Jordan era of the 1990s, and you’ll find basketball fans everywhere.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual observer, the energy at a live sports event here is contagious and worth experiencing at least once.

Discover Cultural Events and Festivals

Chicago is known for its rich cultural tapestry, and one of the best ways to soak it in is by attending local festivals and community events. In the summer, you can experience neighborhood festivals nearly every weekend, celebrating everything from music and art to food and cultural heritage. The Chicago Blues Festival and the Chicago Jazz Festival draw huge crowds, while events like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park showcase the city’s vibrant Puerto Rican community.

Holiday markets during the winter, like the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, bring a touch of European charm. Springtime sees parades for everything from Pride to St. Patrick’s Day (be sure to watch the river turn green!). The variety of events means you’ll never be bored, and you’ll get to mingle with locals who share your interests, making it easier to meet new friends after your big move.

Experience the Vibrant Music Scene

Beyond the well-known festivals, Chicago has a thriving music scene that caters to just about every taste imaginable. Whether you’re into blues, jazz, hip-hop, rock, or EDM, the city’s venues and clubs will keep you entertained year-round. Legendary spots like Kingston Mines and Buddy Guy’s Legends continue to celebrate the city’s blues heritage, while venues like the Metro and The Vic Theatre bring in indie and rock acts from around the world.

If electronic music is your thing, Chicago is the birthplace of house music, and you’ll find nightclubs that pay tribute to this legacy regularly.

Small, intimate venues such as Schubas Tavern or Hideout are perfect for discovering up-and-coming local talent. No matter where you end up living, you won’t have to travel far to catch a great show on any given night.

Enjoy Outdoor Activities and Green Spaces

Don’t let the towering skyscrapers fool you—Chicago is also home to a remarkable amount of green space. If you’re moving to Chicago, you’ll soon find there are plenty of opportunities to reconnect with nature, especially when the weather’s favorable.

The Lakefront Trail stretches for miles along Lake Michigan, making it ideal for biking, jogging, or simply strolling by the water. Parks like Grant Park and Millennium Park in the downtown area regularly host concerts, movie nights, and interactive art installations (such as the famous “Bean,” officially known as Cloud Gate).

Other spots like Lincoln Park, which houses a free zoo, and Garfield Park Conservatory are perfect for families or anyone looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle. Even on a tight budget, you can spend entire afternoons exploring the city’s beaches or relaxing at various lakeside spots—just don’t forget your sunscreen in the summer and a warm coat in the winter!

Plan Your Move Wisely

Once you’ve decided you’re moving to Chicago, the logistics of getting all your belongings to your new home can feel like a project in itself. Between navigating traffic, securing parking for the moving truck, and hauling furniture up potentially narrow staircases, it can quickly become a headache. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you can always look for some top movers in Chicago who know the city well and can ease the burden of a big move.

Should You Move to Chicago?

Moving to Chicago is a thrilling adventure, brimming with opportunities to explore world-class food, diverse neighborhoods, cultural festivals, and, of course, the stunning skyline set against Lake Michigan.