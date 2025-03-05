5 Things to Know About Living in Idaho Falls, ID

Compared to other Idaho cities like Meridian, Idaho Falls is a suburban setting where it may seem like much does not happen.

…but don’t let its mellow look and vibe fool you!

Idaho Falls is one city that doesn’t lack in critical areas. Coupled with the natural beauty and amenities make it a fantastic place for families and professionals.

Here’s a fact: many tourists who visit Idaho Falls for the city’s attractions find themselves attached to it and eventually decide to settle here.

What makes living in Idaho Falls such a catch?

What should you know about living here?

Time to learn 5 essential things you should know about life in Idaho Falls as a new resident.

1. The Cost of Living is One of the Most Affordable

Only a few cities with similar infrastructure and amenities have the kind of affordability that Idaho Falls does.

At a cost 16% lower than the national average, living a comfortable life goes easy on your pockets.

For instance, you only need about $2,600 to live comfortably as a single person here. With a family, this average cost increases to a decent $5,490.

Also, whether you choose to buy a home or rent an apartment, you are sure not to feel the pinch. A two-bedroom apartment will set you back an average of $1,240, while for less than $900, you can get yourself a decent studio or one-bedroom apartment.

So, it’s safe to say that housing costs are particularly reasonable here.

Average House Rent: $1,450

Median Home Value: $350,000

As for groceries, utilities, and transportation costs, they all cost below the national average and are within manageable limits. Hence, making Idaho Falls a great spot for those who want to stretch their dollars.

So, if it’s been burning in your mind how you can afford the cost of living in Idaho Falls, there’s nothing to worry about.

From the cost of living to the cost of hiring a moving company in Idaho Falls, the city is one of the most affordable in the state and the country at large.

Expense Category Compared to the National Average Housing 43% lower Utilities 15% lower Groceries 7% lower Transportation 21% lower Healthcare 0

2. The Job Market is Steady and Growing

Moving to Idaho Falls for better job opportunities can be a rewarding venture. The city is not overpopulated so resources are not spread thin compared to other cities of similar size.

When it comes to job opportunities, Idaho Falls offers a diverse and growing market!

Those who work in healthcare and retail tend to benefit more from its job market as these industries account for about 29% of the city’s employment.

Major employers in the area include the Idaho National Laboratory, which drives a lot of the city’s tech and research jobs.

Population: 68,001

Median Household Income: $66,463

Unemployment Rate: 2.8%

People Living in Poverty: 11.4%

The local healthcare sector has Mountain View Hospital and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as strong employers.

Meanwhile, education, manufacturing, and construction also contribute to a well-rounded employment landscape.

Also, the unemployment rates in Idaho Falls are consistently below the national average. This means that job growth projections remain positive.

Note:

If you are in tech, you’ll likely find opportunities that suit your skills. However, these opportunities are limited. Regardless, living in Idaho Falls while working here is rewarding as your paycheck goes further.

3. The Weather Comes with a Side of Extremes

You get to experience all four seasons in Idaho Falls. But that also means you need to prepare for some weather extremes.

Summers are warm and pleasant, with average temperatures in the 60s. However, this can soar to about 93°F in July.

Winters, on the other hand, can be pretty intense. Temperatures often hit dangerous lows of 7 to 9°F.

Note: Snowfall is common in Idaho Falls, so investing in a good winter coat and snow tires is a must.

Living in Idaho Falls during spring and fall is stunning. Mild temperatures and vibrant colors are the perfect combination for outdoor recreational activities.

The changing seasons also allow for plenty of these. Hiking, fishing, skiing are only a few of them. Just don’t forget to prepare your home and wardrobe for the colder months.

Average Seasonal Temperature in Idaho Falls:

Winter — 21°F

Fall — 46°F

Spring — 44°F

Summer — 69°F

4. The Education System is Average

If your desire for education is to be part of the top 5%, the public schools in Idaho Falls may fall below your expectations. While the schools are well-rated, they are not the top of the crop.

For instance, the Idaho Falls School District has a school quality rating that is better than 51.8% of all U.S. school districts. This rating falls to a low 44.8% when compared to other school districts in Idaho.

Other school districts like the Bonneville Joint school district also serve the city. Luckily, these school districts offer various programs to cater to different learning needs.

Living in Idaho Falls also means proximity to higher education institutions like Idaho State University’s satellite campus and Brigham Young University-Idaho in nearby Rexburg.

Meanwhile, some of the best schools in Idaho Falls, where you can enroll your child, include:

Discovery Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Idaho Falls Senior High School

Alturas Preparatory Academy

Sunnyside Elementary School

5. Crime Rate and Safety

In the safety department, Idaho Falls does well!

Its crime rates are lower than the U.S. average. But beyond boasting crime rates lower than the national average, crime in Idaho has been on a steady decline.

As at the last quarter of 2024, the violent crime rate in Idaho Falls per 1,000 residents was 3.5. Today, this has reduced to 3.15. This means that there is a 1 in 318 chance you will fall victim to violent crime.

per 1,000 Residents Idaho Falls Median Idaho Median National Median Violent Crime 3.15 2.34 4.0 Property Crime 14.19 8.09 19.0

Among the different violent crime types committed in Idaho Falls, almost zero murder is reported. While property crimes like theft occur, as they do in most places, overall, Idaho Falls maintains a reputation for being a safe city.

You have better chances of avoiding crime altogether when you move to the relatively safer neighborhoods in Idaho Falls.

Some of the best places to live in Idaho, where crime is almost non-existent, include:

Lincoln

Idaho Falls Northeast

Payne

City Center

Orvin

Endnote

If you have been deliberating living in Idaho Falls, there is no reason to hold back. The city is affordable, has many opportunities in diverse industries, and is safe.

While you may have to get used to a few fierce weather conditions, it’s nothing a few extra layers and air conditioning can’t take care of.

Also, the public education system in general may leave a little to be desired, there are many exceptional schools. Not to forget the natural beauty of Idaho Falls and the recreational activities the landscape and different seasons afford you.

Idaho Falls is one place that once you experience it firsthand, you might just fall in love like so many others have.