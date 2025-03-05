5 Alternative Vacations to Take From Colorado This Year

If you’re in vacation planning mode and want to take a break from the usual ski resorts and national parks, you’ll be pleased to know that there are tons of unique trips you can take beyond Colorado. Instead of going to the same old places, consider a trip that’s off the beaten path. If you’re looking for trip inspo, this article should get you started.

Ayahuasca Retreat in South America

Want to make self-discovery and healing the main goal of your vacation this year? Then you should definitely consider an ayahuasca retreat like Etnikas.

These retreats are typically held in Peru or Ecuador, with guided ceremonies on a daily basis under the supervision of experienced shamans. Given that you can gain clarity and have life-changing epiphanies from these experiences, ayahuasca retreats are more than just your average vacation.

If you want to get away from daily life and focus on personal growth, this kind of retreat might be worth looking into. Just keep in mind that ayahuasca isn’t for everyone, and you should speak to your doctor if you have concerns about whether or not it’s right for you.

Overwater Bungalows in Mexico

Who said you had to fly to the Maldives to stay in an overwater bungalow? You can save a tonne of money by taking a trip to resorts in Mexico, like those in Bacalar or Riviera Maya, which offer similar experiences closer to home.

These places have the same turquoise water you can expect from the Maldives, with luxury service, and they’re a more convenient alternative to far-off island destinations.

Train Journey Through Canada

If you love road trips but want a more relaxed alternative that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel yourself, a train ride through the Canadian Rockies is definitely worth looking into.

This trip promises breathtaking scenery without the stress of driving. You can sit back, watch mountains roll by, and enjoy gourmet meals on board. Some routes, like the Rocky Mountaineer, have overnight stops in little towns along the way.

Safari in Namibia

Instead of going to the more popular safari destinations, take a look at what Namibia has to offer.

Namibia has the same vast desert landscapes and unique wildlife as other parts of Africa, but it’s far less crowded. You can stay in a lodge in the heart of all the action, with guided tours available to give you the chance to see elephants, rhinos, and lions in their natural habitats.

Sailing in Croatia

Croatia’s coastline is dotted with hidden coves and historic towns, making it the ideal spot to explore by boat. You can charter a sailboat or book a cabin on a small ship cruise to explore the Dalmatian Coast at a slower pace.

Unlike staying at a holiday resort, with this kind of trip, you’ll have direct access to quiet beaches and local seafood restaurants only accessible by boat.

Takeaway