Des Moines, the vibrant capital of Iowa, is home to a growing population drawn by its economic opportunities, family-friendly neighborhoods, and affordable living.

But before making the leap, one of the most important questions to ask is: “Is Des Moines, IA a safe place to live?” We’ll dive into crime statistics, safety concerns, and why so many people still choose to call this city home.

Overview of Des Moines, IA

Nestled in the heart of the Midwest, Des Moines is a hub of culture, industry, and history. Known for its scenic riverfront, thriving downtown, and close-knit communities, the city offers the perfect balance of urban convenience and small-town charm.

With a population of approximately 215,000 people, Des Moines is the largest city in Iowa, serving as a center for insurance, finance, and education. But like any urban area, it’s essential to consider safety before deciding to move here.

Crime Statistics in Des Moines

Understanding crime statistics is key to evaluating whether Des Moines is a safe place to live. The city has an overall crime rate of 42 crimes per 1,000 residents, which is higher than the national average of 23 per 1,000 residents. This includes both violent crimes and property crimes.

Violent Crime

The violent crime rate in Des Moines is approximately 7 per 1,000 residents, slightly above the national average of 4 per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes include offenses such as assault, robbery, and homicide. Most violent crime incidents tend to occur in specific areas closer to the downtown core or other high-density neighborhoods.

Property Crime

Property crime is more prevalent in Des Moines, with a rate of 35 per 1,000 residents compared to the national average of 19 per 1,000 residents. This includes theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

Trend Analysis

In recent years, there has been a slight decline in violent crime, thanks to community policing efforts and increased investment in public safety. However, property crimes, particularly theft, remain a concern in some neighborhoods.

While these numbers might seem concerning at first glance, it’s important to note that crime in Des Moines is not evenly distributed. Many neighborhoods report much lower crime rates and provide a safe, welcoming environment for residents.

How Does Des Moines Compare to Other Cities?

When compared to cities of similar size, Des Moines falls somewhere in the middle in terms of safety. For instance:

Des Moines has a lower overall crime rate than Kansas City, MO, and St. Louis, MO, both of which rank among the most dangerous cities in the Midwest.

Cities like Madison, WI, and Omaha, NE, tend to have slightly lower crime rates, but they also come with higher costs of living and housing expenses.

This means that while Des Moines does have safety concerns, it remains competitive in terms of livability when considering its affordability and community amenities.

Neighborhoods with Low Crime Rates

Des Moines is home to a variety of neighborhoods, each offering different levels of safety, community feel, and amenities. Here are a few of the safest areas in the city:

Beaverdale: Known for its charming brick homes and tree-lined streets, Beaverdale is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Des Moines. With a low property crime rate and a strong sense of community, it’s an excellent choice for families.

West Des Moines: Technically a neighboring city but part of the greater metro area, West Des Moines boasts one of the lowest crime rates in the region. Residents here enjoy access to parks, shopping centers, and top-rated schools.

South of Grand: This historic neighborhood is known for its large, upscale homes and peaceful streets. With active neighborhood associations and community involvement, South of Grand offers a safe and serene environment.

Waveland Park: This residential neighborhood is home to young professionals and families alike. It’s known for its safety, accessibility, and proximity to the city’s best recreational spots.

Community Efforts to Improve Safety

Des Moines has been actively working to address safety concerns through a variety of initiatives:

Community Policing: The Des Moines Police Department emphasizes community policing, building relationships with residents to foster trust and encourage cooperation. These efforts have led to improved reporting and crime prevention in many neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Watch Programs: Active neighborhood watch groups in areas like Beaverdale and South of Grand play a significant role in reducing crime. Residents often collaborate with law enforcement to address safety concerns proactively.

Public Safety Campaigns: The city regularly hosts events like “National Night Out,” which bring together residents, law enforcement, and local organizations to promote safety and unity.

Tips for Staying Safe in Des Moines

Living safely in any city requires some common-sense precautions. Here are a few tips for Des Moines residents:

Secure Your Home: Install security cameras, ensure doors and windows are locked, and consider joining a neighborhood watch program.

Stay Informed: Use crime mapping tools like SpotCrime or NeighborhoodScout to stay updated on safety trends in your area.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Avoid walking alone at night in less populated areas, and always stay alert when downtown.

Why People Continue to Move to Des Moines

Despite concerns over crime in certain areas, Des Moines remains a popular choice for individuals and families. Here’s why:

Affordability: Des Moines offers an affordable cost of living, with housing costs nearly 20% below the national average. For first-time homebuyers or renters, this affordability makes the city particularly attractive.

Job Opportunities: The city is a hub for insurance, finance, and healthcare, with companies like Principal Financial Group and MercyOne offering stable employment opportunities.

Quality of Life: With a growing arts scene, outdoor activities, and family-friendly amenities, Des Moines strikes a perfect balance for people seeking a high quality of life.

Is Des Moines, IA A Safe Place To Live?

To answer the question, “Is Des Moines, IA a safe place to live?”, the answer largely depends on your choice of neighborhood and your approach to personal safety. While certain areas of the city report higher crime rates, many neighborhoods are safe, family-friendly, and welcoming.

With its affordable cost of living, vibrant job market, and strong community efforts to improve safety, Des Moines remains a fantastic place for individuals and families to settle. Take the time to explore your options, research neighborhoods, and find the perfect home for your needs.

