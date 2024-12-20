Best Aviation Colleges: Top Selection for Students Keen into Aviation

If you’ve ever envisioned traveling the globe as a pilot, attending an aviation college could be your right choice. Our selection of the best aviation colleges will teach you everything about flying and aeronautics, paving the way for fulfilling private, commercial, and cargo pilot careers. If you prefer not to work in an office environment, the advantages of this profession—such as breathtaking views, a flexible schedule, and the rewarding experience of safely delivering passengers to their destinations—make aviation a truly distinctive career option.

Top Aviation Schools – Education and Training Options

To pursue a commercial or airline pilot career, the initial requirement is obtaining a bachelor’s degree in aviation. Since pilots must understand the mechanics and physics of flying, they must enroll in challenging courses covering aeronautics, meteorology, safety, aviation law, and leadership and complete the necessary flight training hours. Besides in-state tuition, be aware that extra costs could be associated with certifications and training. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly investigate what each college includes in its tuition and fee structure.

Top Aviation Schools – Career Prospects

After graduating from the best aviation colleges, you can look forward to securing a lucrative position in a rapidly expanding industry. The U.S. The Department of Labor Statistics states that the median annual salary for airline and commercial pilots is $171,210.

Employment opportunities for pilots are projected to increase by 4% from 2022 to 2032, keeping pace with the average growth rate. Given that each flight presents unique challenges, aviation is a rewarding career path that provides constant opportunities for practical learning and immediate problem-solving.

The List of Top 15 Aviation Colleges

Looking to discover the ideal aviation colleges for yourself? The great news is that a wide variety of colleges offer aviation programs, just like the multitude of airplanes in the sky. Continue reading to explore which excellent programs align best with your personal needs and objectives.

Purdue University

Purdue University is a public institution in West Lafayette, Indiana, regularly recognized as one of the best colleges with aviation programs. It provides a diverse selection of undergraduate aviation programs, offering seven majors for those passionate about aviation.

Students can pursue a professional flight major to become pilots or opt for studies in aeronautical engineering or airport and airline management if they prefer not to concentrate on flying.

While at Purdue, students can benefit from strong industry relationships and internship opportunities with airlines like Envoy, Frontier, and Atlas Air.

Annual In-State Tuition : $9,992

: $9,992 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $28,794

: $28,794 Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Auburn University

With over 80 years of experience training pilots, Auburn University hosts one of the longest-running aviation programs in the country. Undergraduate students can major in either professional flight or aviation management.

For those with diverse academic interests, a minor in one of these areas alongside a major in another subject is possible. Auburn’s significant collaborations with major airlines like Delta, Jet Blue, Southwest, and United contribute greatly to its reputation as one of the top aviation colleges.

Annual In-State Tuition : $12,890

: $12,890 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $34,922

: $34,922 Location: Auburn, Alabama

Baylor University

Baylor is a privately funded Baptist Christian college in Waco, Texas. Students can specialize in aviation sciences or administration at this faith-oriented university. Aspiring pilots may opt for the aviation sciences major, which offers a choice between airplane or helicopter flight.

The courses in the one of the best aviation colleges in texas are instructed by faculty members with practical experience in commercial, corporate, and military aviation. With a commitment to preparing students for successful careers as pilots, Baylor also enables them to gain major credit through their Aviation Internship in Industry course.

Annual Tuition: $54,844

$54,844 Location: Waco, Texas

Western Michigan University

Western Michigan University hosts the biggest flight school in the Midwest, featuring a collection of 28 Cirrus SR20 aircraft for trainee pilots. Students at this public university can major in aviation flight science, technical operation, and management. WMU also provides valuable career development resources for students intending to enlist after earning their degrees.

With the ROTC program, undergraduates can prepare for Air Force or Space Force leadership roles after graduation.

Annual In-State Tuition: $15,074

$15,074 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $18,842

: $18,842 Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kansas State University

Located at its Salina campus, Kansas State University’s aviation program provides numerous majors and certificates designed to equip students for different career paths.

Students with a pilot’s license can pursue a bachelor’s degree in professional aviation via a fully online platform. Alternatively, those interested in pilot training while studying can choose a professional pilot degree. KSU boasts a 98% acceptance rate and strives to keep tuition and flight training costs accessible for everyone through financial aid and scholarships tailored for aviation students.

Annual In-State Tuition: $11,876

$11,876 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $28,348

: $28,348 Location: Salina, Kansas

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is distinctive in providing separate degree programs for students interested in flying fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft.

Grad Reports has recognized it as one of the top aviation colleges. Embry-Riddle has ample reason to take pride in its achievements: the Golden Eagles Flight Team has clinched 36 straight regional championships and 15 national SAFECON titles.

Additionally, students at this private institution have opportunities to connect with prominent airlines such as United, JetBlue, and Delta.

Annual Tuition : $42,408

: $42,408 Location: Prescott, Arizona

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Tech The university boasts one of the strongest aviation colleges in the nation, offering 7 associate’s degree programs and 9 bachelor’s degree programs. Its diverse majors encompass aeronautical science, aviation meteorology, and aviation management.

Aspiring pilots can focus on aeronautical science with a specialization in flight. During their studies, students can follow an ROTC track or participate in a career pathway program leading to employment with ExpressJet or Delta.

Florida Tech students can also pursue a master’s degree in aviation or an accelerated MBA program.

Annual Tuition : $44,620

: $44,620 Location: Melbourne, Florida

University of Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma offers applicants the option to pursue either aviation management or a professional pilot track.

Students can gain valuable experience through paid and volunteer positions at companies like Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and UPS, helping to establish important career connections. Additionally, UO’s tuition rates are generally lower than other aviation programs, making it a more affordable choice.

Annual In-State Tuition (for aviation majors): $20,070

(for aviation majors): $20,070 Annual Out-of-State Tuition (for aviation majors): $37,140

(for aviation majors): $37,140 Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Ohio University

Two- and four-year routes are available to achieve a pilot’s license.

You can pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in aviation at Ohio University. In the associate’s program, you will obtain a private pilot certificate, an instrument rating, and a commercial pilot certificate.

Students who opt for the bachelor’s degree will complete extra courses in business management and meteorology and advanced flight training in flight crew operations and corporate flight operations.

Annual In-State Tuition : $13,746

: $13,746 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $24,114

: $24,114 Location: Athens, Ohio

University of North Dakota

Highly regarded as one of the most extensive aviation programs, the. The University of North Dakota, specializing in aviation management, offers majors in commercial aviation, aviation studies, and aviation safety and operations.

While not all colleges with aviation programs provide unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) training, the University of North Dakota (UND) was the first in the country to offer such training. Their robust UAS program allows students to engage with companies like Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, and SkySkopes.

Annual In-State Tuition : $12,680

: $12,680 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $31,870

: $31,870 Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Bowling Green State University

Although the top aviation colleges offering aviation programs all have access to airports, Bowling Green State University is one of the rare colleges that boasts a regional airport located directly on its campus, only a short distance from the student dormitories. BGSU provides degree programs in flight technology and operations, as well as aviation management and operations.

Additionally, they offer an elective Army ROTC course for students interested in joining the military. In 2021, BGSU… invested $5 million by upgrading its fleet, broadening its flight operations, and introducing advanced simulation training equipment.

Annual In-State Tuition: $13,519

$13,519 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $21,507

: $21,507 Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Utah State University

Utah State University Students have the option to specialize in fixed-wing, rotary-wing, or unmanned aerial systems. They learn to fly in the scenic surroundings of the Wellsville Mountains while enrolled in an extensive aviation program. Additionally, USU enhances its career prospects by offering internships and cadet programs in collaboration with SkyWest, Envoy, and American Airlines.

Annual In-State Tuition: $9,228

$9,228 Annual Out-of-State Tuition: $25,744

$25,744 Location: Logan, Utah

South Dakota State University

The program provides a degree in aviation with two areas of focus: aviation education and aviation maintenance management. Suppose they are high performers; students specializing in education frequently secure positions as flight instructors during their final two years.

Those majoring in maintenance management gain practical experience working on aircraft in the hangar. This program is relatively small and offers lower out-of-state tuition fees than many other colleges with aviation offerings.

Annual In-State Tuition: $9,299

$9,299 Annual Out-of-State Tuition : $12,809

: $12,809 Location: Brookings, South Dakota

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University provides a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics, focusing on aviation management and flight science, designed to equip students for careers as professional pilots. Students at SLU have interned with major airlines, including Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, and United. As a private Jesuit institution, SLU features smaller class sizes and personalized flight training. Its emphasis on student engagement makes it one of the top aviation colleges in the country.

Annual Tuition: $52,260

$52,260 Location: Louis, Missouri

San José State University

San José State University (SJSU) provides four-degree options for those passionate about aviation: aviation management, flight operations, professional flight, and maintenance management. The professional flight major is designed for aspiring pilots, delivering a strong foundation in basic concepts and advanced studies in aeronautics and avionics. Additionally, SJSU has a for-credit internship course that allows students to gain practical work experience.

Annual In-State Tuition : $7,852

: $7,852 Annual Out-of-State Tuition: $12,604

$12,604 Location: San Jose, California

How to Select the Right Aviation College for You

Aviation degrees differ significantly from broader fields, such as communications or sociology, as they are highly specialized and involve substantial practical training for careers.

When choosing colleges with aviation programs, think about your desired area of focus within aviation. Do you want to become a pilot for a leading airline? Are you aiming to join the military? Or are you interested in working with unmanned aircraft systems?

Many aviation colleges mentioned earlier allow you to choose a specialization from the start, while others allow you to explore various career paths during your studies.

Additionally, consider other important factors like the school’s location, cost of attendance, campus atmosphere, and internship and job prospects, enabling you to maximize your college experience.

FAQ

What colleges have the best aviation programs?

Several colleges are renowned for their top-tier aviation programs. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with campuses in Daytona Beach, FL, and Prescott, AZ, is often considered the gold standard. Purdue University in Indiana offers an excellent aviation and aerospace program, while the University of North Dakota is well-known for its comprehensive aviation courses. Other notable schools include Ohio State University and Arizona State University, which provide cutting-edge facilities and hands-on training to prepare students for successful aviation careers.

What college degrees are best for aviation?

The best college degrees for aviation depend on your career goals. Aviation or Aeronautical Science degrees are highly recommended for aspiring pilots, as they focus on flight training and aviation systems. If you’re interested in designing aircraft, a degree in Aerospace Engineering is ideal. Those aiming for management roles should consider a degree in aviation management or airline operations. Degrees in Meteorology, Avionics Technology, or Air Traffic Management are also excellent choices for specialized aviation careers.

What is the hardest job in aviation?

The hardest job in aviation often depends on individual perspectives and challenges, but air traffic controllers are widely considered to have one of the most demanding roles. They are responsible for managing aircraft’s safe and efficient movement in busy airspace, requiring intense focus, quick decision-making, and the ability to handle high-pressure situations. Other challenging roles include commercial pilots, navigating complex systems and weather conditions, and aircraft maintenance engineers, ensuring absolute mechanical safety.