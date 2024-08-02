What+EA+Sports+College+Football+25+Got+Right+and+Wrong+About+Colorado+Players

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive overall rating of 87, the Buffaloes are a top choice for gamers, second only to Utah in the Big 12.

However, not every player is riding high on their ratings. While some are celebrated, others feel significantly overlooked. In this piece, we’ll dive into what’s spot on and what missed the mark regarding Colorado’s player ratings.

Ad

What EA College Football Got Right About Colorado

One standout feature of EA Sports College Football 25 is the representation of Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ quarterback, who shines with a remarkable overall rating of 93. This makes him not only the highest-rated QB in the game but also sets a standard for excellence in the college football landscape. Despite facing an onslaught last season, being the most sacked quarterback in FBS with 52 sacks, Sanders showcased his resilience and skill. Completing an impressive 69% of his passes for a school-record 3,230 yards, he maintained a jaw-dropping TD-INT ratio of 27-3. These stats don’t just underline his ability; they scream first-round NFL draft potential. Sanders’ high rating is well-deserved, as he embodies the qualities that can drive a game forward, making him a gamer’s dream to command on the field.

But it’s not only about Sanders; the Buffaloes boast one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the nation. Travis Hunter, a two-way star, stands out as the highest-rated receiver in the game with a 95 overall. This recognition is indicative of his unique talent, combining elite catching skills and the ability to impact games defensively as well. Alongside Hunter, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. bring their 85 overall ratings from their respective schools, while Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard adds depth at 84. With four of Colorado’s eight highest-rated players being receivers, it’s clear that Sanders has a wealth of elite targets at his disposal, ensuring a high-octane offensive threat.

On the defensive side, Dayon Hayes emerges as a powerful force, earning an 85 overall rating. After leaving a lucrative NIL deal at Pitt, he jumped at the opportunity to join the Buffs. With a history of 45 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last season, Hayes is expected to make a significant impact. His addition is crucial for a Colorado defense looking to elevate its game, and fans can expect to see his formidable presence in EA’s version as well as on the field this fall. The combination of offensive prowess and a bolstered defense shows that EA Sports got it right, reflecting the essence of what makes Colorado a powerhouse in the making.

What EA College Football Got Wrong About Colorado

While EA Sports nailed several player ratings, some glaring oversights have fans scratching their heads. Take Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, for example. This Colorado safety had a solid season, racking up 44 total tackles and tying with superstar Travis Hunter for the team lead in interceptions with three. Yet, he was rated a mere 73 overall, the same as true freshman running back Micah Welch, who hasn’t even hit the field yet. That’s a serious miscalculation. To put it in perspective, Silmon-Craig started ten games and earned a worse rating than Travis Jay, who didn’t start a single game all season. It’s time EA Sports gives Silmon-Craig the respect he deserves.

Then there’s Nikhai Hill-Green, a linebacker who should be on everyone’s radar. After transferring from Charlotte, he’s expected to make waves in Colorado’s defense. Leading the 49ers in solo tackles last year, his 76 overall feels misplaced, especially as it ranks him fifth among Colorado linebackers. Given his potential to shine in the upcoming season, fans anticipate that his rating will rise as updates roll out throughout the year.

And let’s not overlook Alejandro Mata, Colorado’s kicker. Though he missed two field goals in 2023, his clutch ability is evident from his impressive record of 10 successes from 12 attempts, including a game-winner against Arizona State.

However, with a lowly 69 overall rating, it doesn’t quite capture his knack for delivering in pressure situations. It’s clear there are some adjustments needed in EA’s player ratings for these key players, ensuring they reflect their true impact on the field.

Future Updates and Expectations

As with any game, updates are inevitable, especially in a franchise that’s been on hiatus for years. Fans can expect EA Sports to continuously tweak ratings based on real-life performance, injecting a level of realism that makes it more relatable and engaging.

And don’t forget about college football betting. With EA College Football’s return and the impending legalization of sports betting in Colorado, fans can anticipate a significant boost in attention and revenue from this market. As such, EA is bound to take that into account while rolling out updates throughout the season.