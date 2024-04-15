Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:

In Colorado, April is always the month to celebrate, especially if you are a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Fort Collins. On Saturday, April 20, 2024, you will have a ton of reasons to celebrate ‘420’ and here is just a sampling of what you can expect if you swing by Flower Power Botanicals (1308 DUFF DR., FORT COLLINS) to enjoy all of their amazing deals and promos. There is something for everyone all throughout April so be sure to check out all their products whether you need medical or recreational cannabis products. If you want to see more and order online, visit their website at https://flowerpowerbotanicals.com

Ad

PROMOS:

20% Off The Truth Salve promo valid 4/13 – 4/20

20% Off One Eleven Rosin Sticks promo valid 4/15 – 4/21

25% Off Escape Artists Relief Cream promo valid 4/15 – 4/21

BOGO 50% Off Chronic Creations Concentrates promo valid 4/2 – 4/20

BOGO 50% Off Juana Dips promo valid 4/4 – 4/30

FPB Mon – Sat Only Promos:

-Rec & Med: 40% off CO Best Dabs shatter

-Med: 500mg Mammoth Cartridges (8 for $80)

FPB Fri/Sat Only Promos:

-Rec: Green Treets 1g Cartridges (4 for $60)

-Rec & Med: 15% off FPB Merch

Pop-Ups **discounts valid only during pop-ups**

4/17 from 4-7pm Seed & Smith | 20% off S&S products

4/18 from 3-6pm Keef Cola| 30% off Keef products

4/19 from 12-4pm Stratos/Cosmos | 40% off Stratos/Cosmos

from 4-7pm One Eleven | 20% off One Eleven products

4/23 from 12-3pm Smokiez| buy one, get one for a penny