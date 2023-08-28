Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Sure, we all know how popular college sports are in the USA. This is where future professional athletes bloom and discover their talents....

The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023

To rephrase that: Not all sports are equally popular. The college-sports reflect the situation in professional sports. That means that American football is definitely the most beloved sport among students.

This should not come as a surprise, especially when we consider the interest people have in college football. There are many college football predictions, TV broadcasts, and many other things that show how much students and adults love this sport. This article will delve deep to show you why students opt for college football.

The Popularity of College Football

Yeah, this is a kind of obvious place to start, but there is more here than meets the eye. We discussed the aspect of popularity, but that is outside the campus. One of the main reasons why students love football so much is because it is popular inside the campus. In their own cultural habitat.

Young fit boys know that they will be gods if they prove to be successful in college football. It is safe to say that young people cannot resist this temptation – and, to be honest, who would?

The Professional Sports Career

Back in high school, young fellas usually played football because it was a sort of shortcut to a great college. But, when it comes to college football there is something more important at stake. You guessed it, a professional career.

If they play their cards right and show what they can do on the field, the best college football players usually end up in the NFL – for most of them, this is the dream. Also, this is a team sport and they have a better chance of securing their place in this sport than in tennis, for instance.

The Love Of The Game

This may be the last factor on our list, but it is definitely not the least important one. This whole sport exists simply because of the sheer love people have for it. This love is passed on from generation to generation. Parents teach their children to love and appreciate the sport from a young age. They take them to see the games live and maybe even meet their heroes. This means a lot to a young child, be sure of it.

The sense of belonging is strong in these situations and young college students simply feel comfortable in this setting. Naturally, they then want a career in this sport. This just goes to show how the love for the game directly urges young athletes to try themselves in professional American football.

The Sports for Your Life

For all those students-to-be, you need to know that every sport can provide you with wonderful and memorable moments in your young life. Also, if you are good enough, you can have a splendid career in each and every one of them.

The message here is: opt for the sport you love.
