Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
Inside the CSU football transfer portal

Editors Note: This story has been updated and will continue to be updated to include new transfers that...

Horoscopes July 24-30
Horoscopes July 24-30

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Dear stars, If you wrote your goals...

Robin Carhart-Harris stands next to a podium during his presentation called How do psychedelics work? at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 22.
Psychedelic sciences conference draws experts, enthusiasts to Denver

In a world where mental health disorders continue to affect millions, a glimmer of hope is emerging from...

Aging in Place:

How Accessible Bathroom Remodeling Can Benefit Denver Seniors
July 31, 2023

Aging is an inevitable part of life, and as seniors gracefully enter their golden years, their needs and preferences evolve. Among the various challenges that arise during this phase, the ability to maintain independence and stay comfortably in their own homes becomes paramount. For many Denver seniors, aging in place is a cherished goal, and it can be made possible through thoughtful and accessible bathroom remodeling. Mr. Dino’s Baths understands the importance of creating safe and functional spaces for seniors without turning it into a promotional endeavor. 

Safety and Fall Prevention

For seniors, bathrooms can quickly become hazardous areas due to slippery surfaces and hard-to-reach fixtures. An accessible bathroom remodel addresses these concerns by incorporating safety features such as grab bars, non-slip flooring, and walk-in showers or bathtubs. These modifications minimize the risk of accidents and falls, which are the leading cause of injuries among the elderly. 

Ad

Increased Mobility and Independence

Aging often brings mobility challenges, making it difficult for seniors to use conventional bathrooms. An accessible bathroom design caters to individuals with limited mobility, ensuring that they can navigate the space effortlessly. Features like wider doorways and open layouts accommodate mobility aids like wheelchairs or walkers, enabling seniors to move freely without feeling restricted by their surroundings. 

Customized Solutions for Individual Needs

Every senior has unique requirements and preferences. Accessible bathroom remodeling allows for tailored solutions to suit each individual’s specific needs. From adjustable showerheads to raised toilets and lever handles, these modifications can be customized to provide comfort and ease of use. 

Enhanced Home Value

Accessible bathroom remodeling is an investment that not only benefits seniors in the short term but also adds value to their homes in the long run. Potential buyers or family members seeking a home that accommodates seniors or individuals with disabilities will recognize the value of a thoughtfully remodeled bathroom.

Accessible bathroom remodeling holds incredible benefits for Denver seniors who wish to age in place with dignity and autonomy. Mr. Dino’s Baths is a Denver bathroom remodeler that strives to create functional and safe bathroom spaces that cater to the unique needs of each individual. 

 
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Letter to the Editor guidelines

