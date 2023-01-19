Go Behind the Scenes at Servpro Fort Collins…

When disaster strikes, these managers are behind the scenes making sure they are here to

help “like it never even happened”. Our crew is determined to fix any problem you might have.

Their main goal is to create an easy, fast, and stress free environment for you during a disaster.

Meet our Crew behind the scenes

Trinidad Vigill

Production Manager

Trinidad has been working with ServPro for a little over a year. He is responsible for making

sure the crew goes out on their jobs and knows what’s expected. His favorite part of the job is

the people at ServPro and the culture created there. In his free time he loves to play sports with

his two kids.

“It can be very common to be overwhelmed when disaster strikes, but we want you to know that

we got your back and are here for you 24/7”

Adam Zeller

Field Operations Manager

Adam has been working with ServPro for over 3 years and loves what he does. He oversees all

production and construction. He is responsible for facilitating policies and procedures for our

crew as well as working with our fleet. His favorite part of the job is the freedom to be creative.

He has the ability to come up with new ways to make the customer experience stress free. In his

free time he loves to golf in Cheyenne and Windsor.

“We work for amazing executives and owners that give us the tools to help our customers in any way needed”

Jim Switzer

Project Manager

Jim has been working for Servpro for 8 months now. He is responsible for coordinating projects

and helping the construction team succeed. His favorite part of the job is working with all the

tradesmen and creating great relationships with them. In his free team he loves to coach football

for the Windsor High School team.

“Servpro is like a family here. We love to help our customers in any way we can”

Karita Bryant

Warehouse Manager

Karita has been working for ServPro for over 2 years. She is in charge of supplies, fleet,

facilities and the warehouse. She has a specific eye for detail and organization. Her favorite part

of the job is the opportunity to create her own schedule to help our customers. In her free time

Karita loves to read books and hike.

“Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make peace with that and all will be well.”