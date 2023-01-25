Etiquette on the First date: How a Lady Makes a Good Impression

Together with an expert on etiquette, we talked about appearance, nonverbal communication, tactile contact, behavior at the table, and topics of conversation. In short, all those things in which girls can make mistakes on a first date. And also found the best options for completing the meeting – both if you want to see each other again, and if you plan to refuse a man.

Create the right image

When girls are going to their first meeting with a young man, they usually think about what to wear, what hairstyle to do, what makeup to apply. But appearance is only one part of your image.

The image always consists of little things: grooming, neatness, gestures, mannerisms, the ability to support the conversation — all this is much more important and attractive than expensive dresses and hairstyles from the salon.

The use of expensive things is not a guarantee of the quality of the image. Clothing and accessories of famous brands just like any other lose their value if they are used sloppily.

If we are going to breakfast, there is no need to wear expensive jewelry, do bright makeup and wear an evening gown. The other extreme is to come to a restaurant, or theater in the evening without makeup, wearing sneakers and a tracksuit. If your companion will turn to a Dubai car rental Ferrari, and come in a luxury car, then your image should match the style of the upcoming evening. Given the popularity of car rental services today, you should be prepared for anything. Even if your partner does not own a luxury car or does not drive at all. After all, he may rent a car with a driver. It’s also worth noting for the men who are reading this article.

At the table