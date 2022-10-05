Timely Tips from Servpro Fort Collins!

Ad

You never know when disaster may strike your home, rental property or business and it is important for you to know what to do until your local Servpro Fort Collins arrives to help. Whether its damage from water, fire or mold here are some Emergency Dos & Don’ts from your local Servpro to help reduce damage and increase the chances for a successful restoration.

EMERGENCY WATER DAMAGE TIPS

DO’S

Shut off the water source if possible or contact a qualified party to stop the water source.

Turn off circuit breakers for wet areas of the building when access to the power distribution panel is safe from electrical shock.

Remove as much excess water as possible by mopping and blotting.

Place aluminum foil or wood blocks between furniture legs and wet carpeting.

Move any paintings, art objects, computers, documents and other sensitive valuables to a dry place.

DON’TS

Don’t enter affected areas if electrical outlets, switches, circuit breakers, or electrical equipment are exposed to water. Always avoid electrical shock hazards.

Don’t use your household vacuum cleaner to remove water, this could cause electrical shock or damage to the vacuum cleaner.

Don’t turn on ceiling fixtures if ceiling is wet and don’t enter rooms where ceilings are sagging from retained water.

DEFENSE AGAINST MOLD GROWTH

Prompt mitigation is vital to avoid mold growth, which can be visible in as little as 24 to 48 hours under certain conditions.

Keep humidity between 30 to 60 percent.

Provide for proper drainage away from building foundations.

Regularly inspect plumbing and appliances for leaks.

Keep gutters and drains clear from debris.

Inspect the roof, windows, and other areas where water might enter the building, and perform necessary maintenance.

Respond to all water intrusions immediately.

Contact Servpro Fort Collins after you experience water damage or if you discover mold.

When fire, water and mold damage take control of your life, professional restoration services can help.