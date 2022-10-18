At Servpro Fort Collins, it is all about Sales, Service and Success!

When Servpro Fort Collins’ new Director of Sales & Marketing, Tim Grim, came to the team this past summer, he was on a clear mission to revamp the restoration industry. His goals are to utilize innovation and technology, coupled with the highest level of customer service and the fastest response time to make Servpro Fort Collins the leader in the industry and THE Company, you call first!

“When disaster strikes a home or business, Servpro Fort Collins is there to help and that is why people call us because they know we can handle any disaster from beginning to completion,” says Grim. “We are a one-stop shop for all mitigation, restoration, reconstruction, and remediation needs. We can restore your home or business to pre-disaster status with a 24/7 response to emergencies to ensure that no home or business in Northern Colorado waits any longer than necessary when dealing with a disaster.”

From emergency repairs after severe storms through effective mitigation practices for rapid extraction, drying, cleanup, air purification, or containment, their IICRC-certified technicians can help at a moment’s notice.

“Customer service is at the heart of what we do, from our 24/7 emergency response to our extensive and continued training for all of our personnel, we aim to provide the best possible result for every home and business we serve. We can make it “Like it never even happened,” adds Grim.

Meet Tim’s Team