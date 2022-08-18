Laborjack Allows College Students To Be Their Own Boss!

The gig economy has created new ways to make money by working jobs in the areas you love, as more than 50% of the U.S. workforce will participate in the gig economy by 2027. While juggling work and attending classes can be a lot for the typical student to manage, Laborjack recently launched a new app, offering students a solution to make money and maintain their busy schedules.

Ad

Founded at Colorado State University and launched by fellow Rammies, the convenient mobile app has a simple-to-use interface that gives you direct access to gig opportunities in your area. P​​riding itself on providing hard-working college students with an attractive opportunity to earn serious money, Laborjack allows you to be your own boss and accept the jobs that fit with your schedule when you need them! In fact, the app-based business has provided flexible work opportunities to over 1,800 students across Colorado over the last five years.

Quickly becoming known as the “Uber of the staffing industry,” Laborjack has quadrupled its growth over the last three years, despite the ongoing pandemic and labor shortages. Empowering students to find flexible work wherever they are, Laborjack enables users — known as “Laborjacks” — to make an average of $25 per hour and recruit friends to do quick jobs with them. Some of these jobs include assisting businesses in need of manual labor, moving and landscaping services, construction work, yard projects, and event setup and teardown. To get started, simply download the app and submit an application within minutes. For more information on becoming a Laborjack, please visit laborjack.com/apply.