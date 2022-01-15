CSU celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with new march route

Fort Collins community members Priscilla Macahan and Cathy Ramer hold up a sign for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “marade,” a parade named after King, Jan. 20, 2020. (Gregory James | The Collegian)

Colorado State University announced its Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans via a Thursday email from CSU President Joyce McConnell, which featured a new march route and a keynote speech from Carlotta LaNier of the Little Rock Nine.

The new march route, which will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. in Washington Park and end at the Lory Student Center, was chosen as a way to highlight some historical Black houses in the Fort Collins area.

The houses on the route include those of the Clay family, a Black family from the early 1900s whose home was the “center of Black social life in Larimer County,” according to the Fort Collins Historic Preservation website.

Those interested in attending the MLK Jr. Day celebrations or supporting the celebrations otherwise can find more information on the Lory Student Center website.