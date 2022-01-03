CSU to require saliva screening regardless of vaccination status

Colorado State University’s Pandemic Preparedness Team announced that all students, faculty and staff that will be returning to University grounds will be required to get a saliva screening before classes begin, regardless of vaccination status.

Students are advised to get their screening done as soon as possible before classes begin, and on-campus employees must submit their screening before returning to in-person work.

This health requirement is in addition to the requirement for vaccines and boosters. The University is still working on the process for submitting booster information.

The University will not accept at-home COVID-19 test results or county test results; everyone must submit a saliva screening sample.

For those not fully vaccinated, a twice-weekly saliva screening is still mandatory.

Appointments for saliva screenings can be made here.

