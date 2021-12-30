CSU requiring COVID-19 vaccine boosters for spring 2022

Colorado State University is requiring COVID-19 boosters for the spring semester, according to an email sent today by University President Joyce McConnell.

Due to “persistently high numbers of hospitalizations and ICU usage” in Larimer County and the omicron variant, on-campus students and employees must receive a booster shot for the spring semester.

Vaccine exemptions will continue to be honored in the coming semester, and those who have not shared their vaccination records with CSU will still be required to do saliva screenings for COVID-19.

More information about COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and tests is available on the CSU COVID-19 Dashboard website and the Larimer County website.

