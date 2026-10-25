Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian
Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Gallery: CSU football secures 56-49 redemption win against SDSU

Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
October 25, 2026

  • Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas stadium after scoring a touchdown against the San Diego State University Aztecs Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Durell Robinson (11) runs the ball through the line of scrimmage as his teammates tackle the San Diego State University defense during a football game in Canvas stadium Oct. 24. Robinson had the most rushing attempts of any CSU rusher with 19 attempts totaling 86 yards.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Running back Cedric Ross (22) carries the ball after a hand-off from Hauss Hejny (8) during Colorado State University’s home football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The Rams rushed for 216 yards against the Aztecs, and won the game 56-49.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University football players celebrate with Tommy Maher (10) while he returns to the sideline after scoring a touchdown for the Rams during their game against the San Diego State University Aztecs Oct. 24. Maher’s second touchdown of the game came after catching a 54-yard pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) which was the longest pass of the game.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Lavon Brown (4), a Colorado State University wide receiver, runs the ball down the field during CSU’s football game against the San Diego State University Aztecs in Canvas stadium Oct. 24. Brown caught an eight yard pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) and ran the ball eleven yards to convert to first down.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State Univeristy offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson’s touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Tight end Nader Chirchi (88) and offensive lineman Braden Hales celebrate a Colorado State Univeristy touchdown in the first quarter of the Rams’ home matchup against San Diego State University. After losing four games back to back, CSU football secured a win at Canvas stadium with a final score of 56-49.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Tommy Maher (10) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of Colorado State University’s game against San Diego State University in Canvas Stadium Oct. 24. Maher caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) at the SDSU 12 yard line before running it to the end zone.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Durell Robinson (11), a running back on the Colorado State University football team, faces off against San Diego State University defense during a home football game in Canvas stadium Oct. 24. Robinson rushed for 86 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the game, wich ended with a win for the Rams and a final score of 56-49.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Durell Robinson (11) celebrates a touchdown during Colorado State University’s football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The running back scored two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards in the first half of the game.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) pushes through the San Diego State University defense to score a touchdown for the Rams during their game in Canvas Stadium Oct. 24. This was one of two touchdowns in the first half of the game for Robinson.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Oumar Diomande (2), a linebacker on the Colorado State University football team, tackles a San Diego State University running back during the first quarter of the Rams’ matchup against the Aztecs. Diomande put up 6 tackles and 2 solo tackles in the first half of the game.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Tommy Maher (10), a Colorado State University wide receiver, touches the ground in the endzone to score a touchdown for the Rams during their game against San Diego State University in Canvas Stadium Oct. 24. Maher led the Rams with 102 receiving yards, and a longest reception of 54 yards.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
More to Discover
More in Galleries
Colorado State University volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point against the Oregon State University Beavers in Moby Arena Oct. 10. CSU won the match 3-1.
Gallery: CSU volleyball continues strong winning streak
Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) blocks a dunk attempt from Denver Nuggets forward Marvin Bagley III (3) during a preseason game between the Jazz and the Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Bagley and Hayes both made their debuts for their respective teams and had a combined seven points between the two of them in the Jazz' 109-97 win over the Nuggets.
Gallery: Denver Nuggets lose 109-97 to Utah Jazz in preseason scrimmage
Sousaphone players in the Colorado State University Marching Band prepare to play for CSU students and families gathered on the Lory Student Center's West Lawn Oct. 2.
Gallery: CSU hosts annual Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities
About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 