Gallery: United Women of Color Hair Show

Teja, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show, struts down the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.
Maya Johnson, host of the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show, gives a speech to the judges, Jasmine Retland, Taya Hancock and Ricky Winston at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. The event included a competition of hairstyles presented by models, as well as a variety of pop-up shops from local businesses.
Model Shewa walks down the runway at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.
Paintings made by Angela Kimball sit on display at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Feb. 26. Kimball owns her own business, Angela’s Art. She sells a variety of products including jewelry, paintings and painted skateboards.
Aniya, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show flips back her braids on the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. The UWC Hair Show is an annual event that takes place at Colorado State University in support of Black History Month.
Owner of the local business Sharma’s Hair and Accessories, Sharma Threatt stands next to her product at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. “I sell wigs, and hair accessories, brushes, combs, clips,” said Threatt. Among selling a line of hair accessories, she also sells purses, necklaces, jewelry and hair extensions.
Model Tiara prepares to walk down the runway at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. Put on in celebration of Black History Month, the hair show is an annual event.
Crochet tops made by Anatolia Russo sit on display at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. Russo owns her own business Anatolia Crochet.
Necklaces made by the artist Angela Kimball sit on display at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Feb. 26. Kimball sells a variety of products, including jewelry, prints and painted skateboards.
Hope, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show poses for the camera on the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.
Teja, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hairshow smiles on the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.
A jewelry pop-up shop sells bracelets and other accessories at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. Every year the United Women of Color host the hair show in order to celebrate Black History Month. This year they included a variety of pop-up shops from local businesses.
Shewa, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show, flips her hair on the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. The United Women of Color Hair Show takes place annually to celebrate Black History Month. This year, they included pop-up shops for local businesses that patrons could shop at after the conclusion of the hair show.
Hosts of the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show, Taslima Yusuf and Maya Johnson, present the winners of a raffle at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26. The United Women of Color Hair Show is an annual event that takes place at Colorado State University to celebrate Black History Month. This year’s theme touched on the discrimination that people of color experience in the workplace due to their hair.
A crochet top from the local business Anatolia Crochet sits on display at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show Feb. 26. Anatolia Russo, owner of the business said, “One of my favorite things about the things that I make is that they are fully adjustable.”
Judges Jasmine Retland and Taya Hancock embrace in a hug at the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.