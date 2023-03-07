Gallery: Dew Tour at Copper Mountain 2023

Milo Glastein, Staff Photographer
March 7, 2023
Raibu Katayama flies high during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Katayama placed third in the event.
Raibu Katayama at the bottom of the superpipe at the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.
Raibu Katayama celebrates at the bottom of the superpipe during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.
Raibu Katayama celebrates after the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.
Alexander Ferreira looks up at the superpipe at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.
David Wise flies high over the superpipe during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.
Danny Davis performs a grab during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.
Danny Davis talks about how the superpipe felt during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
Eleven-year-old Patti Zhou from Beijing gives a high-five to fans after her run in the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Zhou placed second in the event with a score of 90.66, making history as the youngest competitor ever.
Eleven-year-old Patti Zhou from Beijing holds up her trophy after her run in the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Zhou placed second in the event with a score of 90.66 making history as the youngest competitor ever.
Ayumu Hirano holds up his trophy after winning the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
Gaon Choi flies high over the superpipe during the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Choi placed first in the event.
From left to right, Patti Zhou, Gaon Choi and Bea Kim on the podium of the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.
Silvia Mittermüller holds up her broken board during practice at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Mittermüller didn’t get to compete but won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics for the German team.
Ben Harrington performs a grab during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.
David Wise flies high over the superpipe during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.
David Wise smiles during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.
The crowd includes a shirtless individual at the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final during Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
Dylan Alito and Sam Klein square off after the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
Dylan Alito coming down into a 50-50 during the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Alito placed third in the event.
Grant Giller rides the wall during the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
Dylan Alito celebrates his third-place win in Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
From left to right, Dylan Alito, No. 3, Nate Haust, No. 1, and Benny Milam, No. 2, on the podium of Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.
