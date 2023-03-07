Gallery: Dew Tour at Copper Mountain 2023

Milo Glastein, Staff Photographer
March 7, 2023

  • Raibu Katayama flies high during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Katayama placed third in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Raibu Katayama at the bottom of the superpipe at the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Raibu Katayama celebrates at the bottom of the superpipe during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Raibu Katayama celebrates after the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Katayama placed third in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Alexander Ferreira looks up at the superpipe at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • David Wise flies high over the superpipe during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Danny Davis performs a grab during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Danny Davis talks about how the superpipe felt during the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Eleven-year-old Patti Zhou from Beijing gives a high-five to fans after her run in the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Zhou placed second in the event with a score of 90.66, making history as the youngest competitor ever.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Eleven-year-old Patti Zhou from Beijing holds up her trophy after her run in the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Zhou placed second in the event with a score of 90.66 making history as the youngest competitor ever.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Ayumu Hirano holds up his trophy after winning the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Gaon Choi flies high over the superpipe during the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Choi placed first in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • From left to right, Patti Zhou, Gaon Choi and Bea Kim on the podium of the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Silvia Mittermüller holds up her broken board during practice at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Mittermüller didn’t get to compete but won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics for the German team.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Ben Harrington performs a grab during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • David Wise flies high over the superpipe during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • David Wise smiles during the Men’s Ski Superpipe Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 25. Wise placed second in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • The crowd includes a shirtless individual at the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final during Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Dylan Alito and Sam Klein square off after the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Dylan Alito coming down into a 50-50 during the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26. Alito placed third in the event.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Grant Giller rides the wall during the Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • Dylan Alito celebrates his third-place win in Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  • From left to right, Dylan Alito, No. 3, Nate Haust, No. 1, and Benny Milam, No. 2, on the podium of Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Final at Dew Tour Copper Mountain Feb. 26.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Reach Milo Gladstein at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.