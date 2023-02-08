X GAMES ASPEN 2023: Breaking records and barriers

Collegian | Garrett Mogel
An ahtlete launches off the X Games Monster Energy SuperPipe during practice Jan. 28.
Tri Duong, Photo Director
February 8, 2023
The 22nd annual X Games competition, hosted in Aspen, Colorado, concluded with multiple historic moments throughout the three days of competition. Kicking off the weekend, Megan Oldham landed the first triple cork in women’s snow sports. Gaon Choi became the youngest woman to win the snowboard halfpipe at 14 years old, taking the record from her mentor, Chloe Kim. Mark McMorris won his 22nd X Games medal, which makes him the most decorated X Games competitor.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott holds up a silver medal after placing second in the X Games Aspen Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air Jan. 27. Sadowski-Synnott achieved the medal with a switchback 1080 on her last run.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Megan Oldham embraces her brother Bruce Oldham after making history as the first woman to land a triple cork in competition during the X Games Aspen Women’s Ski Big Air Jan. 27. Oldman won gold with a score of 91 out of a possible 100, achieving a perfect score for her triple cork.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
A crowd gathers at the base of the XGames Monster Energy Superpipe at the Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen Colorado to watch the mens Snowboard Superpipe competition Jan. 27.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Mark McMorris celebrates his 22nd X Games medal, achieving gold in the Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Jan. 29.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Kirsty Muir prepares to drop into the X Games Aspen Ski Big Air competition Jan. 27. Muir placed third with a score of 85 out of a possible 100.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Halldor Helgason places second at the X Games Aspen Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck Jan. 29. Helgason came out of retirement to compete in this year’s events.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Yuto Totsuka during the Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 27.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Tess Ledeux prepares her boots and binding before dropping into the X Games Aspen Womens Ski Big Air competition Jan. 27. Ledeux placed second with a score of 90 out of a possible 100.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Jesper Tjader practices for the X Games Aspen Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck Jan. 26. Tjader acheived gold during the competition with a Switch double backflip, Backside Butter and a trick coined the “Worm Turn” into a 900.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Edouard Therriault warms up for the X Games Aspen Mens Ski Big Air competiton Jan. 29. Therriault did not place this year with a score of 83 out of a possible 100.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Zeb Powell, Halldor. Helgason and Dylan Alito pose for a photo together after the Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck event at X Games Aspen Jan. 29. Helgason placed second earning him a silver medal in the event.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
An ahtlete launches off the X Games Monster Energy SuperPipe during practice Jan. 28.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Valentino Guseli celebrates after placing 3rd in The Monster Energy Men’s Superpipe Jan. 27.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Zeb Powell does a hand drag during warm up before the Chipotle Knuckle Huck at X Games Aspen Jan. 29. In addition to being a crowd favorite Powell brings a happy and energetic personality the sport.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
A crowd gathers at the base of the X Games Aspen Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe for finals Jan. 29.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Teal Harle, Mac Forehand and Birk Ruud on the podium of the Men’s Ski Big Air at X Games Aspen Jan. 29. Forehand landed his first perfect 2160 in a competition, ultimately earning him the gold medal.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Birk Ruud flying high during the Men’s Ski Big Air event at X Games Aspen Jan. 29.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Marcus Klevland holds up his gold medal after winning The Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck at X Games Aspen Jan. 29. Klevland won a medal in every event he entered in for the weekend.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Firdtjof Saether Tischendorf throws a huge backflip during the Chipotle Knuckle Huck Finals at X Games Aspen Jan. 29.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Zeb Powell prepares to drop into the Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck at X Games Aspen Jan. 27. In addition to pushing the limits of snowboarding, Powell advocates for a more inclusive environment within snow sports. He partnered with an organization called Hoods to Woods, helping bring inner-city kids outdoors.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Zeb Powell prepares to drop into the Chipotle Knuckle Huck at X Games Jan. 27. In addition to pushing the limits of snowboarding, Powell advocates for a more inclusive envrionment within snowsports. He partnered with an organization called Hoods to Woods, helping bring intercity kids outdoors.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Alex Hall practices his run for Big Air finals at X Games Aspen Jan. 29.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Scotty James throws his hands up in celebration after winning the gold medal for The Monster Energy Men’s Superpipe finals at X Games Aspen Jan. 27.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Dylan Alito practices for The Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck at X Games Aspen Jan. 26.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Yuto Totsuka flying high over the superpipe Jan. 26.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Miyabi Onitsuka stands on top of the big air jump at X Games Aspen Jan. 26.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Chase Josey throws a huge method air during the Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Superpipe event at X Games Aspen Jan. 26
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Finley Melville Ives practices on the X Games Aspen Monster Energy SuperPipe Jan. 28.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
A spectator looks up the X Games Aspen Monster Energy SuperPipe Jan. 28.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Yoto Totsuka practices for the X Games Aspen Monster Energy Mens snowboard SuperPipe at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen Colorado Jan. 27.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Reach Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian