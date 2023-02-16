For the love of community: Sweetheart Festival in Loveland

Avery Coates and Sophie Stern
February 16, 2023
Sue Brungardt (left) hugs her high school best friend of 40 years Feb. 10. Brungardt atteneded the Loveland Sweetheart Festival to display her creations with her compaby “B” Sweet Cupcakes.
Collegian | Avery Coates
The Lighthouse Dance academy performs the Cupid Shuffle at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. To close out their performances, The Lighthouse Dance invited the crowd to join in and perform the Cupid Shuffle alongside the dancers.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A dancer from the Lighthouse Dance Studio performer a double stag jump during a Valentines themed group dance, at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The Lighthouse Dance Studio performed many different dance routines using many different dance styles like, Hip Hop, Modern, and Jazz.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
The Lighthouse Dance academy performs the Cupid Shuffle at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. To close out their performances, The Lighthouse Dance invited the crowd to join in and perform the Cupid Shuffle alongside the dancers.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A mom and son dance to the Cupid Shuffle at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 12. The Lighthouse Dance invited the crowd to join in and perform the Cupid Shuffle alongside the dancers.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
16.The Lighthouse Dance academy performs the Cupid Shuffle at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. To close out their performances, The Lighthouse Dance invited the crowd to join in and perform the Cupid Shuffle alongside the dancers.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Dancers from the Lighthouse Dance Studio perform, at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The Lighthouse Dance Studio performed many different dance routines using many different dance styles like, Hip Hop, Modern, and Jazz.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Valentines Day treats are displayed on “B” Sweet Cupcake’s table at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb. 10. “B” Sweet Cupcakes is owned by Sue and Dana Brungardt who take baking to the next level.
Collegian | Avery Coates
A dancer from the Lighthouse Dance Studio performer a solo during a group dance, at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The Lighthouse Dance Studio performed many different dance routines using many different dance styles like, Hip Hop, Modern, and Jazz.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Flower bouquets are displayed outside of Blue Llama Designs’ booth Feb. 10. Blue Llama Designs, owned by Christa and Billy Bletcher, specializes in artwork made out of dried flowers.
Collegian | Avery Coates
The Lighthouse Dance Studio performes a group dance routine to finish out the performances at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The Lighthouse Dance Studio performed many different dance routines including Solo’s, Duo’s, and group dance routines.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Two dancers from Lighthouse Dance Studio perform a Hip Hop routine on stage at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The festival hosted many dance companies, live music and theatre groups.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A Great Dane and a Beagle puppy say hi to each other at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The festival was hosted throughout Downtown Loveland, inviting people to bring their dogs to the festivities
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Five dancers perform on stage at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb 11. The festival hosted many dance companies, live music and theater groups.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A dancer performs a solo on stage at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. The festival hosted many dance companies, live music and theatre groups.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Abigail Esther sits at her booth while working on a new hanging plant holder at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. Esther hand crochets her artwork including wall décor, hanging plant holders, flower bougets and keychains.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Homemade Valentine’s Day cards with designs made out of dried flower petals are displayed at Blue Llama Designs booth at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. Owned by Christa and Billy Bletcher, Blue Llama design specializes in handmade designs made out of dried flowers or fruit.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Dried orange earrings and dried flower wreaths are displayed at Blue Llama Designs booth at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. Owned by Christa and Billy Bletcher, Blue Llama design specializes in handmade designs made out of dried flowers or fruit.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Fifi’s Patisseries hosted a table selling their signature pastry, Macarons at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Feb 11. Fifi’s Patisseries bakes many different pastries along with Macarons, including Tarts, Meringue’s and Dacquoise Cookies.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A variety of crystal bracelets are displayed at Treasured Wellness’s booth at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb. 10. Treasured Wellness is owned by Mary Torre out of Highlands Ranch, CO who handmakes all of her jewlery with crystals from Brazil and Madagascar.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Reach Sophie Stern and Avery Coates at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.