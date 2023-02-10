A+picture+is+worth+a+thousand+words

Sophie Stern, Staff Photographer
February 10, 2023
A child sitting on an adult’s lap at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3. The Book Fest is held in the Old Town Library in Fort Collins.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
Three performers at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
Alex Forbes plays a unicorn in one of the stories The Story Bakers performed at the Old Town Library Feb. 3. Each story performed has a lesson taught to the audience.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Jessica MacMaster, Dulcie Willis and Alex Forbes performed at the Old Town Library for the Fort Collins Book Fest kickoff party Feb. 3. MacMaster, Willis and Forbes are part of a professional improv group called The Story Bakers.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
The Story Bakers sing a song as they kick off their performance for the Fort Collins Book Fest at the Old Town Library Feb. 3. The Story Bakers are a professional improv troupe that blends education and entertainment into a live performance for children.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
The crowd cheers on The Story Bakers as they perform at the Fort Collins Book Fest kickoff event at the Old Town Library Feb. 3. The Story Bakers are a professional improv troupe that blends education and entertainment into a live performance for children.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
Employees at the Old Town Library greeting people at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
The Poudre River Public Library District provided people with a chance to win different prizes, including a free book and stickers, at the Fort Collins Book Fest kickoff event Feb. 3. The event included different activities such as games and coloring along with hot chocolate and sweet treats.
Collegian | Sophie Stern
A sign with the writing, “What’s your story?” at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
A story card at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3. A sign was placed on the table above encouraging people to write their story on a piece of paper and hang it on some string lights.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
A child writing at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3.
Collegian | Mykyta Botkins
