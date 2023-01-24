The Thirst for First: American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship 2023

Milo Gladstein, Staff Photographer
January 24, 2023
Lindon and Adler Weaver hold signed checkered flags during the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship pre-race track party at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6. The track party allowed spectators to walk the track, meet their favorite riders and get autographs and photos.
Jorge Rubalcava (165) sits on his bike during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Kyle Peters (1) signs a checkered flag for a fan during the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship pre-race track party at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6. The track party allowed spectators to walk the track, meet their favorite riders and get autographs and photos.
Race fans gather on the track for the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship pre-race track party at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6. The track party allowed spectators to walk the track, meet their favorite riders and get autographs and photos.
Robert Fitch (35) smiles after winning his heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Racers line up before their heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Racers await the gate drop before the next heat during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Kristin Banks holds up a sign reading “Main Event” before round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
A race fan waves checkered flags for Izaih Clark (682) during the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship pre-race track party at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6. The track party allowed spectators to walk the track, meet their favorite riders and get autographs and photos.
Robert Fitch (35) waves to the crowd after winning his heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Kyle Bitterman (2) takes off a glove after round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Deegan Hepp (942) sticks a foot out in preparation for the next turn during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Racers jockey for position going into the first turn of the heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Deegan Hepp (942) sticks a foot out in preparation for the next turn during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6. Hepp is trailed by Jorge Rubalcava (165).
Jordan Smith (215) on the straightaway during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Kyle Bitterman (2) adjusts his goggles before his heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Wyatt Reimer (166) and Kyle Bitterman (2) in the air at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Fans cheer during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Carlos Short (23) pumps his fist in the air, winning his heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Konnor Vaaisger (299) flys over the last jump during round 3 of Arenacross at the Budweiser Event Center Jan. 6.
Chandler Baker (350) prepares for the next heat during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Izaih Clark (682) is interviewed by Kristin Banks after winning his heat at round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Nate Mason (103) in the air during round 3 of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
Kyle Bitterman (2) on one of the corners during round three of the American Motorcycle Association Arenacross Championship at the Budweiser Events Center Jan. 6.
