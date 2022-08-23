Study Abroad: A Ram’s European Escape

Studying abroad has been the most incredible adventure of my life. I naively thought I knew what to expect in Swansea, Wales, having previously visited London and several other cities, towns and villages in southern England.

However, there is a noticeable culture shift when you cross the Welsh border — Wales is a country of quaint villages, castles, rolling hills, lush valleys and stunning natural beaches. It has a unique national culture and heritage that its people are fiercely proud of.

While life moves much slower here than it does in English cities, I was quickly won over by the infamous warmth and kindness of the Welsh people, and I have felt incredibly welcome since the second I arrived on campus.

To anyone considering studying abroad, my advice is to take the opportunity while you can. Keep an open mind, and throw yourself into experiencing the culture of your host city. You won’t regret it, and you’ll come back with so many stories to tell.

The Canal Quarter in Birmingham, England June 8. Birmingham is the second most populous city in England and has more miles of canals than Venice.

The Eiffel Tower and the skyline of La Défense April 22. Opened in 1889, the Eiffel Tower has become an iconic symbol of Paris, while La Défense is located approximately two miles outside of Paris and is the largest purpose-built business district in Europe.

All Souls College at the University of Oxford Feb 12. Founded in 1438, the College has no undergraduate members and all members are automatically made fellows.

Sunset over Swansea Promenade June 3. The promade stretches five miles along the coast of Swansea Bay and forms part of the United Kingdom's National Cycle Network and the Wales Coast Path.







