Tennis weekend

Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

Colorado State Junior, Sarka Richterova, plays against University of Wyoming. Coah Mai-Ly Tran advises her with playing strategy for the next match while Richterova hydrates.

Reuel Indurkar, Photographer
April 29, 2022

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

  • Colorado State junior, Sarka Richterova, is surprised by the speed of the ball. She moves out of the way to avoid getting hit. Wyoming has been seen to have good ball placement.

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

  • Colorado State Junior, Sarka Richterova, plays against University of Wyoming. Coah Mai-Ly Tran advises her with playing strategy for the next match while Richterova hydrates.

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

  • Colorado State University graduate student Lucia Natal plays against the University of Wyoming April 21.

    Collegian | Reuel Indurkar

  • Colorado State Graduate student, Somer Dalla-Bona, smiles after hearing her name being chanted. Rams play against Wyoming on April 21.

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

  • Colorado State Junior, Sarka Richterova, plays against University of Wyoming. Coah Mai-Ly Tran advises her with playing strategy for the next match while Richterova hydrates.

    Collegian | REJEDESSEN LIANG

    Collegian | Reuel Indurkar

