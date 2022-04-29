Green+and+Gold+spring+football+game

Colorado State wide receiver Matt Greenwald (31) celebrates a pick-six by Brandon Guzman for the “World” team at the Green and Gold game April 23. The Colorado State football team hosted an intra-squad scrimmage open to the public to culminate their spring practice schedule . “I’m really proud of our football team,” Head coach Jay Norvell said. “We’ve probably made more progress off the field than we have on” Norvell elaborated saying the team has become more disciplined and had leadership within the team step up to keep guys honest and form bonds with their teammates.

Collegian | Gregory James