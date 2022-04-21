CSU+softball+ends+losing+streak+against+University+of+New+Mexico

Colorado State softball defeats The University of New Mexico 8-0.
Collegian | Reuel Indurkar
Members of the Colorado State University softball team huddle closely due to cold weather during a timeout April 10.
April 21, 2022
Recovering from a three-game losing streak prior to their series against The University of New Mexico, the Colorado State University softball team defeated the Lobos 8-0 at home April 10.
Makenna McVay (19) bunts to get onto first base April 10. McVay scored a run for Colorado State University through Peyton Allen’s runner batted in.
Colorado State junior Peyton Allen (23) hits the ball, allowing Makenna McVay to score a run April 10. The Rams went on to win 8-0 over the visiting University of New Mexico Lobos to close out a three-game weekend series at home.
Colorado State junior Peyton Allen (23) hits a line drive April 10. The Rams beat the visiting Lobos 8-0.
Colorado State University junior Makenna McVay (19) slides into home, scoring a run from Peyton Allen’s RBI April 10. CSU won two games out of the three-game series against The University of New Mexico Lobos, finishing with a shutout win.
Colorado State freshman Morgan Crosby (3) warms up her swing in the on-deck circle April 10. The Rams won against the visiting University of New Mexico Lobos in 5 innings.
Colorado State University senior Kaitlyn Cook (16) steps out of the batter’s box to prepare for the next pitch April 10. Colorado State won 8-0 to finish the three-game weekend series against The University of New Mexico.
Colorado State University senior Kaitlyn Cook (16) steps out of the batter’s box for a practice swing April 10.
