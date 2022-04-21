An “in-cider” look at Scrumpy’s

A flight of available ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. “A scrumpy is someone who steals apples out of an orchard,” owner Jennifer Seiwald said.
Milo Gladstein, Photographer April 21, 2022
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
One of the brewing tanks at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. All of the cider is brewed in house.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
The new canning machine at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. All the ciders are brewed and canned in-house and distributed all over Colorado.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
A flight of some of the available in-house brewed ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
There are several different cider taps in Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. All the cider is made in-house and new flavors are brewed regularly.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
A flight of some of the available in house brewed ciders at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
A flight of available ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. “A scrumpy is someone who steals apples out of an orchard,” owner Jennifer Seiwald said.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Maximillien Kos pours a small tester glass of in house brewed cider for a flight at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. “Started off working in the kitchen and then working my way up to the front” said Kos.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Jennifer Seiwald, owner of Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins, holds a pint of in-house made cider April 10. “We’re (a) 100% female-owned business coming up on our ninth anniversary,” Seiwald said.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Jennifer Seiwald stands in front of her favorite fermentation tank called Kingston in Scrumpy’s located in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. Seiwald talked about how Kingston apples are one of the only varieties of apple that can be used on their own to make an entire cider. Where as other ciders require multiple varieties of apples to bring out the true flavor.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Customers enjoying food and fresh in house cider at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
The menu of available ciders and beers at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523