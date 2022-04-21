An “in-cider” look at Scrumpy’s

A+flight+of+available+ciders+at+Scrumpys+in+Old+Town%2C+Fort+Collins

Collegian | Milo Gladstein

A flight of available ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. “A scrumpy is someone who steals apples out of an orchard,” owner Jennifer Seiwald said.

Milo Gladstein, Photographer
April 21, 2022

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • One of the brewing tanks at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. All of the cider is brewed in house.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • The new canning machine at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. All the ciders are brewed and canned in-house and distributed all over Colorado.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • A flight of some of the available in-house brewed ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • There are several different cider taps in Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. All the cider is made in-house and new flavors are brewed regularly.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • A flight of some of the available in house brewed ciders at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • A flight of available ciders at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins April 10. “A scrumpy is someone who steals apples out of an orchard,” owner Jennifer Seiwald said.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • Maximillien Kos pours a small tester glass of in house brewed cider for a flight at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. “Started off working in the kitchen and then working my way up to the front” said Kos.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • Jennifer Seiwald, owner of Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub in Old Town Fort Collins, holds a pint of in-house made cider April 10. “We’re (a) 100% female-owned business coming up on our ninth anniversary,” Seiwald said.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • Jennifer Seiwald stands in front of her favorite fermentation tank called Kingston in Scrumpy’s located in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10. Seiwald talked about how Kingston apples are one of the only varieties of apple that can be used on their own to make an entire cider. Where as other ciders require multiple varieties of apples to bring out the true flavor.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • Customers enjoying food and fresh in house cider at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys

  • The menu of available ciders and beers at Scrumpy’s in Old Town, Fort Collins April 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

    An+in-cider+look+at+Scrumpys
Navigate Left
Navigate Right