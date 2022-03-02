Rams lose to Cowgirls in final game before MW Championship

Upe Atosu (5) and Sydney Mech (24) watch as a defender catches a pass during Colorado State’s final home game of the season versus Wyoming March 2. Atosu and Mech scored a combined 27 points in the 69-63 loss to the Cowgirls.

Tonight, the Colorado State women’s basketball team took on the University of Wyoming Cowgirls for their final game before the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championships start on March 6.

The Rams lost the heated but great rivalry game in overtime with the Cowgirls winning 69-63. The Rams lost their last two games, making this game important for their comeback to avoid dropping lower in their overall standings.

The Rams had a slow start during the first quarter of the game, with one of their main difficulties being their lack of rebound support while on offense. The first quarter ended with the Rams trailing 18-16.

During the second quarter, the Rams brought the heat back up with McKenna Hofschild bringing the score to a tie of 18. Wyoming was having issues holding the ball too long and risking shot clock violations to finish plays on offense. CSU made a return and brought the score up to 25-18, leaving the Cowgirls in the dust. The second half ended with Rams up by seven points with a score of 29-22.

While the Rams took the lead in the first half, they seemed to have fallen short during the second. The third quarter ended with Rams down by one, 41-40. However, the passion and drive returned to the stadium during the final quarter with the Rams fighting to beat the Cowgirls.

In the last minute and a half, the two rivals were tied once again at 55. The game proceeded into overtime, and the Cowgirls ended up taking the win with a final score of 69-63. Though the Rams lost the game, they held a strong fight all the way until the end.

As the MW Championship begins this weekend, the Rams take the sixth seat while Wyoming takes third, positioning them well. Colorado State will head to Las Vegas March 6 to finish off the 2021-22 season.

Reach Michael Giles at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Michaelrenee10.