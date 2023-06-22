Moby Arena to allow alcohol sales throughout arena

Fans watch the Colorado State basketball while drinking beer at the new FNBO Loft in Moby arena Jan. 28, 2019. The loft allows CSU to sell beer and wine during basketball games.

Last week, Moby Arena announced that alcohol sales will be available at all concession stands for the 2023-2024 season. Alcohol was previously only available to fans at the FNBO Loft.

The new policy will allow for shorter lines when fans want to purchase alcohol. In past seasons, the single stand selling alcohol forced long lines and often forced some fans to miss the Moby Madness.

Ad

Liah Tamez, a junior at Colorado State University, was weary about the new policies. “I think it will possibly change the reason that people attend events, and while it may create more of a crowd it may not be for the best reasons,” said Tamez. “We all understand that underage students attend CSU and they’ll want to get their hands on things they aren’t supposed to have. While Moby might implement ID checks at the stands, that won’t stop a 21 year old student from buying their underage friend something.”

With this new addition, the appeal to continue buying at the original FNBO Loft will continue. FNBO Loft will offer a wider selection of alcoholic beverages, with the other stands only offering beer and wine.

In a monthly athletics update from CSU, Director of Athletics Joe Parker mentioned the new alcohol sales. “The FNBO Loft will continue to have the broadest menu selection, but all concession stands will have beer and wine available to purchase.”

For fans over the age of 21 the new additions will be able to be enjoyed at CSU Volleyball’s home opener and white-out game against the University of Kentucky on August 25.

Reach Emma Askren at easkren@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.