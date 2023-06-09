Men’s golf ends championship season in Grayhawk

After a historic season, the Colorado State University Men’s golf team finished 28th in the NCAA championship at the Grayhawk golf club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was only the fifth time in school history that the Rams were represented in the championship and only the third time that they made it as a team.

The Rams were lead in the tournament by senior Connor Jones. Jones finished the weekend shooting 8 above par, which landed him in 68th place, 13 places higher than any other of the Rams finisher.

The Rams shot towards the bottom of the pack as a team. They were near the bottom of the tournament in birdies and pars. They also shot near the bottom in par 3, 4 and 5 holes. Although this wasn’t a great tournament for the Rams, they haven’t made it to the NCAA championship as a team since 2011.

The Rams spent a lot of the season ranked, finishing the season being ranked 22nd by Golfstat. The Rams spent most of their season ranked inside of the top 25.

This was a season to remember for head coach Michael Wilson, who was named the team’s head coach on August 5, 2022. In his first season, Wilson helped get the Rams back to the NCAA tournament. Wilson may have his work cut out for him as two of the best Rams golfers may not be back next season. Davis Bryant is a graduate student and Jones a senior.

The Rams haven’t released their schedule for the 2023-2024 season, the should be back in action next fall, looking to build upon the success that they had this season. Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.