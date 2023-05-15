Rams+take+home+gold+in+outdoor+MW+championship

The Colorado State University Rams women’s outdoor track and field team finished first in the Mountain West Championships, while the men’s team finished second. The women’s team finished with a final point total of 158.4 over the San Diego State University Aztecs’ second place score of 143.2. The men’s team finished with a point total of 170.4 behind The United States Air Force Academy Falcons’ first place total of 237.5.

The women’s track and field team took home several new pieces of hardware after their victory Sunday, May 14. Brian Bedard was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the 2023 season. Junior Gabi McDonald was named Most Outstanding Performer of the meet. According to the Mountain West website, McDonald is the first woman since 2012 to place first in both the discus and shot put competitions in the same championship meet and only the fourth woman in conference history to achieve such accomplishment.

The women’s team had four first place finishers once the championships concluded. Rams graduate student Sarah Carter and redshirt junior Annabel Stafford finished first and second in the 10K. Carter posted a time of 34:09.94, and Stafford posted a time of 34:14.88. Graduate student Sharde Johnson jumped 1.73 meters in the high jump. McDonald finished first in both shot put and discus, throwing 17.17 meters in shot put and 59.75 meters in discus.

The men’s team had five athletes take home gold over the weekend. Graduate student Mason Brown won the 10K with a time of 29:57.54. Senior Allam Bushara won the triple jump, where he jumped 15.79 meters. Senior Mariano Kis threw 18.27 meters in the shot put. Graduate student Jackson Morris threw 70.45 meters in the javelin toss, and senior Drew Thompson won the decathlon with 7,338 points.

The CSU track and field team will now look to the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships first rounds in Sacramento, California. The first rounds will take place May 24-27.

