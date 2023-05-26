Isaiah Stevens returns to CSU for one last ride

Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens waits for a play call from the bench Jan. 21. The Rams lost 58-57 to the Wyoming Cowboys to fall to 10-11 on the season

The Colorado State University Rams won’t be without their starting point guard Isaiah Stevens this upcoming season. After declaring for the draft, while maintaining his college eligibility March 24, Stevens announced May 26 that he will be returning to play one final season for the Rams.

Stevens will rejoin a team who added several new pieces to the roster. CSU added size and athleticism this offseason, including 6-foot-6-inch guard Nique Clifford, 6-foot-5-inch guard Cameron Lowe, 6-foot-6-inch guard Javonte Johnson and the Division II Player of the Year, 6-foot-7-inch forward Joel Scott. For a team who lost some key pieces, including arguably their second best player in John Tonje, head coach Nikko Medved and staff bolstered a roster that may have NCAA tournament potential.

The Rams had an underwhelming season last year going 15-18 overall and 6-12 in the Mountain West. Stevens was one of the bright spots for that team. Stevens made the All-Mountain West first team, the first time he’s done that in his career. He also averaged a career high 18 points and 7 assists, taking a step up from his previous year averages of 15 and 5.

Stevens didn’t receive an invite to the NBA combine but did receive one to the NBA G-League combine. Stevens tested exceptionally well in the 11 drills he did, which measured his strength, agility and shooting abilities. Out of 44 participants, he placed inside the top 10 in all drills except for the spot up shooting drill.

Despite Stevens’ good measurables, he didn’t receive a call up to the NBA combine. Stevens measured in sub 6’ and was one of only five players to measure in below the 6’ mark. While there has been a multitude of guards in the NBA that are sub 6’, it will make it that much more of a challenge for him to reach that level.

Despite not remaining in the draft pool, Stevens will have an opportunity to enter the pool again next season after another year of college. Stevens was projected an undrafted prospect his year, but the Rams failed to make the NCAA tournament last year, which didn’t allow Stevens to showcase his game on a national stage. The Rams, however, may be looking at a bid into the tournament come March with his return. Kevin Sweeney of Sport Illustrated even called him “one of the best college point guards in the country.”

With much of Ram country firmly behind this team, they will be looking to improve on their previous season and will have NCAA tournament aspirations.

