CSU+golf+holds+on+during+final+day+to+reach+NCAA+Championship

After two stellar days, even a disappointing third couldn’t ruin the Rams’ performance at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

The Rams started off strong with a second place finish on the first day with a total of 285 strokes. It was a great day from Christoph Bleier, who finished the day at 68 strokes with an early tie for first place.

Ad

But the strength of CSU came from their depth, with their top four competitors all finishing inside the top 15 after the first day.

Their success continued on the second day with another stellar performance, shooting 293 to hold the No. 3 spot. Bleier had another outstanding round with 69 strokes, shooting 3 under par, to take sole position as number one. The Rams had plenty of help from Connor Jones, who finished the round at 70 to finish the second day tied for sixth.

But Colorado State struggled on the final day, as they tied for eighth with a less than stellar round of 296. But they got an overall shot total of 874, carried by their top performances during the previous two days.

From War Eagle to Grayhawk we’re not done yet!#Stalwart pic.twitter.com/Llle9lA1rZ — Colorado State Men’s Golf (@CSUMGolf) May 17, 2023

While Bleier’s third day of 72 strokes was worse than his other two performances, it was still enough to secure a co-medalist position alongside Maxwell Moldovan of Ohio State University. Jones had another top-notch round with a score of 70. These consistent three days racked up to a total of 211 and a third place finish. While these two led the way for the Rams, the rest of the group struggled with no other CSU golfers inside the top 50.

This will be Colorado State’s third trip to the NCAA Championship and their first since 2011. They will be one of 30 teams making the trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, at the historic Grayhawk Golf Club May 26-31.

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.