Rams softball wins one, drops one in weekday doubleheader

Colorado State University junior Molly Gates (4) watches a pitch from San Diego State University at Ram Field March 19, 2023. To start Mountain West Conference play, the Rams won their series against the Aztecs 2-1.

Despite a slow start and a game one loss, the Rams pulled out a win against the Utah State University Aggies during the doubleheader hosted by Colorado State University softball at Ram Field Wednesday.

CSU game away 1-1 for the matchup, with a 6-0 loss and 7-2 win April 12. The Rams are now 20-14 on the season and sit at fifth in the Mountain West with a 6-7 conference record.

Game 1

The first three innings of game one went by in a flash, with both teams recording multiple strikeouts and no runs.

Despite a solid pitching performance from junior Jetta Nannen to begin the afternoon, the Rams lost control of the game in the fourth inning, allowing five runs on four hits.

Utah State infielder Claire Raley sparked the Aggies’ streak after hitting a single and then stealing second and third base in following plays. Raley rounded out her time on base by securing the first run of five in the inning off a single from freshman Jaden Colunga. Colunga also gave the Aggies their sixth run with a homer in the fifth inning.

CSU couldn’t find an answer to Utah’s hot streak and end the game with a 6-0 loss.

Aggies pitcher Hailey McLean recorded 12 strikeouts to CSU’s four.

Game 2

Game two started in a similar form for the Rams, as they weren’t able to find their batting groove until the fourth inning.

Another solid hit from Utah State’s Colunga far into the outfield gave the Aggies their only two runs of the game before CSU pitchers Julia Cabral and Sydney Hornbuckle were able to shut them down.

The Rams ran through their batting lineup nearly four times throughout the game, including a full rotation in a single inning. Ashley York led CSU with three hits and Hailey Smith batted in two runs for the Rams.

CSU recorded three runs in inning four and four runs in innining five to give them seven total runs off 12 hits for their 7-2 win over Utah State.

The Rams will head to The University of New Mexico this weekend for a two-game series against the Lobos and will travel to Ames, Iowa, for a non-conference series against Iowa State University April 21-22.

CSU’s final home series is April 28-30 against California State University, Fresno.

Reach Serena Bettis at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @serenaroseb.