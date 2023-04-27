Sneaker culture: More than just shoes

Sneakers have come a long way from being just a functional piece of footwear to becoming an integral part of fashion and popular culture. Today sneakers are not only worn for athletic performance but also as a statement of personal style.

Sneaker culture has taken the world by storm, and it is not just limited to athletes and sneakerheads. From celebrities to fashion icons, everyone seems to be obsessed with sneakers. In this day and age, sneakers are not just shoes; they are a reflection of one’s personality, taste and attitude toward life.

Ad

“I know that most fashion pages focus on style as it’s seen on TV or in magazines or in New York, but there are so many other styles out there.” – Nicole Rangel Gomez, @aggie.style Instagram manager

Sneaker culture refers to the enthusiasm, passion and fashion that surrounds the buying, collecting and trading of sneakers, especially rare and limited-edition models. At Colorado State University, sneaker culture can often be seen through athletes, student enthusiasts and across social media.

As for CSU Athletics, we often get a sneak peek at Rams’ sneaker taste through pre-game fit pics. Two teams that set this trend are the men’s and women’s basketball teams. During the 2022-23 season, we got insight into the athletes’ personal pregame style with an array of sneakers. From Nike Air Jordans to Adidas Superstars, these Ram styles have influenced the sneaker culture on and off the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State WBB (@csuwbasketball)

Sneaker culture is contagious at CSU. For example, @aggie.style_ is an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing sneaker trends and unique styles across the student body. The account serves as a source of inspiration for sneaker enthusiasts and students looking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends by offering a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse style.

Nicole Rangel Gomez, the current manager of the account, said the purpose is to “try to showcase and represent all the different styles and personalities of CSU students.” Although sneaker culture is not the account’s main focus, providing a safe and trendy platform for all styles is.

“I know that most fashion pages focus on style as it’s seen on TV or in magazines or in New York, but there are so many other styles out there,” Gomez said. “I want to showcase those styles to make everyone feel included in an industry that would usually brush their style off.”

Regardless of where you go or look, the sneaker culture is undoubtedly spreading like wildfire, and CSU is no exception. From athletes to student enthusiasts, the sneaker trend is alive and thriving. It’s seen in action every day, and it’s pushing the boundaries of fashion one step further. As we move forward, we can only expect the sneaker culture to grow, evolve and influence the world of fashion in new and exciting ways.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.