Rams women’s soccer wins 3-0 battle with MSU Roadrunners

The Colorado State University Rams women’s soccer team celebrated their 10th year of the program and played their last home spring exhibition match Friday, April 14. In their 3-0 win over the Metropolitan State University of Denver Roadrunners, the Rams showed their grit in enduring the Colorado spring weather.

The frigid 36 degrees and a downpour of snow couldn’t cool the Rams’ offense down. Like a car in the winter, once the Rams warmed up, they performed at peak level.

Ad

It took the Rams 27 minutes to score their first goal, which came from a header from defender Taylor Bee. Midfielder Ali Yoshida assisted on the goal, her first of three. Yoshida’s passing was instrumental in the Rams’ comfortable win.

The Rams once again started off slow in the second period, and despite dominating the possession of the ball, they couldn’t capitalize on several great looks they got. However, once they put the first one in the net, the second followed shortly after. Bee got her second goal on the corner kick from Yoshida 25 minutes into the second period, and Liv Stutzman scored as time expired.

While the Rams looked poised for an offensive breakthrough in the third, the scoring never came. Once again, the Rams got several good looks at the back of the net but couldn’t capitalize. In a scary moment at the beginning of the third, Stutzman went down and had to be helped off the field, but she was able to come back into the game later on in the period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Women’s Soccer (@csufutbol)

The Rams will finish out their spring exhibition games against the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Mountain Lions noon Sunday, April 23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This will be their final game until the 2023 season kicks off in the fall.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.